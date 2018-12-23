Clear

Sen. Corker: Shutdown fight is juvenile

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) said that President Donald Trump pushed the government into partial shutdown as an act of political posturing.

Posted: Dec. 23, 2018 10:55 AM
Updated: Dec. 23, 2018 11:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tennessee GOP Sen. Bob Corker said on Sunday that President Donald Trump pushed the government into partial shutdown as an act of political posturing.

"This is a made-up fight, so the President can look like he's fighting, but even if he wins, our borders are going to be insecure," Corker said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Corker's comments came as the partial government shutdown went into its second day, following Congress and Trump failing to come to a funding agreement on Friday. The Senate adjourned on Saturday without an agreement, meaning the shutdown would likely continue past Christmas.

Corker, a retiring senator and frequent Trump critic, said the dispute over border security and Trump's proposed border wall was "a purposefully contrived fight" and argued the fight was small in scope compared to a proposed deal earlier this year ahead of a January government shutdown that would have combined greater money at the border along with protection for "Dreamers."

"We can secure our borders," Corker said. "We can solve this problem. This is a made-up fight."

Asked if he meant Trump was using this as a campaign issue rather than seeking a deal, Corker said, "it has to be that."

"It's a spectacle, and candidly, it's juvenile," Corker said. "The whole thing is juvenile."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Sunny and staying mild, but cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Group awards seven Brazil veterans for service to country

Image

Vermillion County man arrested for dealing meth

Image

Firefighters called to early morning shed fire

Image

Crews battle huge house fire

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Vincennes Lincoln girls tourney

Image

North Daviess beats Loogootee

Image

What to look for when buying a diamond - Ross Elliott Jewelers

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools