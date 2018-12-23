Clear

Congolese boy who traveled to US dies

A Congolese boy who traveled to the United States to have a tumor removed from his face died, the organization who sponsored him said in a statement.

Posted: Dec. 23, 2018 3:46 AM
Updated: Dec. 23, 2018 3:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Congolese boy who traveled to the United States to have a tumor removed from his face died Friday, the organization who sponsored him said in a statement.

The Dikembe Mutombo Foundation, created by the former NBA player, said in a statement on Instagram on Saturday that Matadi Sela Petit, 8, died after suffering a rare genetic reaction to anesthesia during surgery.

"Despite the diligent efforts of his medical caregivers, Matadi did not recover and he passed away last night," the statement said.

The Mutombo Foundation sponsored Matadi's trip to the United States. He arrived in Los Angeles on December 12 with his father, CNN affiliate KABC reported.

The founder and director of the Osborne Head and Neck Institute, Dr. Ryan Osborne, performed the surgery, the Mutombo Foundation said.

"We are devastated by the loss of Matadi and our heart goes out to his father, his mother and the rest of his family, and all his old and new friends," the foundation said.

The foundation added Matadi's memory "will inspire us to continue to develop efforts and partnerships to improve the lives of the children of the Democratic Republic of the Congo."

According to KABC, Mutombo met Matadi in Congo. He was treated for cleft palate repair at the hospital the foundation built in the country. However, there were no specialists to treat the tumor growing on the left side of his face.

Mutombo, who was born in the Congolese capital of Kinshasa, created his foundation in 1997 with the mission to "improve the health, education, and quality of life of life for the people in the Democratic Republic of Congo," the organization states in its website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Sunny & mild weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Vincennes Lincoln girls tourney

Image

North Daviess beats Loogootee

Image

What to look for when buying a diamond - Ross Elliott Jewelers

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

"It helps out when you don't have a lot of money..." Ryves Hall Youth Center Christmas Party helps T

Image

North Knox

Image

Linton

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Dugger Union

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools