Clear

US envoy in ISIS fight, Brett McGurk, resigns over US withdrawal from Syria

Brett McGurk, the special presidential envoy for the global coalition to counter ISIS, submitted his resigna...

Posted: Dec. 22, 2018 2:16 PM
Updated: Dec. 22, 2018 2:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Brett McGurk, the special presidential envoy for the global coalition to counter ISIS, submitted his resignation Friday because of President Donald Trump's decision to pull US forces out of Syria, according to a senior administration official.

McGurk had previously said privately that he was going to leave the administration in February of next year.

Brett McGurk

Continents and regions

International relations

International relations and national security

ISIS

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Misc organizations

North America

Political Figures - US

Resignations

Syria

Syria conflict

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Politics

US federal government

White House

A State Department official told CNN that McGurk had informed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday that he was resigning effective December 31.

CBS News was the first to report the news of McGurk's resignation, which came one day after Defense Secretary James Mattis resigned, also in part due to the Syria decision.

Going against the advice of his military and national security advisers, Trump on Wednesday announced the "full" and "rapid" withdrawal of US military from Syria, declaring that the US has defeated ISIS.

Sources familiar with the matter said McGurk was frustrated over Trump's sudden announcement, which was the opposite of the strategy he had just been briefing coalition partners on while in the region: to stay in Syria, fight ISIS and counter Iran.

According to the sources, McGurk viewed the Syria decision as reckless and couldn't defend it, let alone execute it. The sources said Mattis's resignation also played a part in the timing of McGurk's resignation.

Earlier this month, McGurk said US forces would remain in Syria even after ISIS was defeated.

"I think it's fair to say Americans will remain on the ground after the physical defeat of the caliphate, until we have the pieces in place to ensure that that defeat is enduring," he said during a State Department briefing on December 11.

He added, "It would be reckless if we were just to say, 'Well, the physical caliphate is defeated, so we can just leave now.' I think anyone who's looked at a conflict like this would agree with that."

McGurk was one of the few Obama administration holdovers to serve in the current administration. He also served under President George W. Bush.

When McGurk was initially going to leave the Trump administration in February, he was planning a move to a position at Stanford University, sources said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Sunny & mild weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What to look for when buying a diamond - Ross Elliott Jewelers

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

"It helps out when you don't have a lot of money..." Ryves Hall Youth Center Christmas Party helps T

Image

North Knox

Image

Linton

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Dugger Union

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Edgewood

Image

Police Officer Names released in Officer Involved Shooting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools