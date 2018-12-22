Clear

10th death linked to France's 'yellow vest' protests

A 10th person has died in connection with the "gilets jaunes" or "yellow vest" protests in France as they en...

Posted: Dec. 22, 2018 11:19 AM
Updated: Dec. 22, 2018 11:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 10th person has died in connection with the "gilets jaunes" or "yellow vest" protests in France as they enter their sixth consecutive weekend.

A 36-year-old man was killed in a road accident in the southern French city of Perpignan after encountering a blockade set up by "yellow vest" protesters late Friday night, according to a city spokeswoman.

Civil disobedience

Continents and regions

Europe

France

Protests and demonstrations

Society

Western Europe

"At a roundabout blocked by the gilets jaunes, a man in his car hit a truck in front of him. The driver of the car died," the spokeswoman said.

The protests -- named after the yellow high-visibility jackets French motorists must carry in their vehicles -- started November 17 in reaction to an eco-tax on gas but have since morphed into disparate demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron.

Under pressure to respond, Macron pledged earlier this month to increase the minimum wage and scrap new pension taxes. But this move has done little to appease the anger felt by some hard-core protesters.

About 800 people marched Saturday in Paris, CNN French affiliate BFMTV reported, citing Paris police.

The number of demonstrators has dwindled over the past couple of weeks, while authorities have ramped up policing to prevent a repeat of earlier violence.

By midafternoon on December 15, about 34,000 protesters had turned out across France, including more than 2,000 in Paris, according to the Interior Ministry. The previous week, some 77,000 protesters demonstrated across the country, including 10,000 in Paris.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Sunny & mild weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

"It helps out when you don't have a lot of money..." Ryves Hall Youth Center Christmas Party helps T

Image

North Knox

Image

Linton

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Dugger Union

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Edgewood

Image

Police Officer Names released in Officer Involved Shooting

Image

Gibault Children’s Services held its Christmas program Friday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools