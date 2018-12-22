Clear

A man found a purse with $10,000 cash on a train platform. Then he did what he says anyone would have done

A New York subway rider might have earned himself a spot for life on Santa's "nice" list after he turned in ...

Posted: Dec. 22, 2018 9:34 AM
Updated: Dec. 22, 2018 9:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A New York subway rider might have earned himself a spot for life on Santa's "nice" list after he turned in a purse with $10,000 cash he found on a train platform.

Richard Taverna spotted the blue Chanel bag Thursday morning in the station at Lincoln Center in Manhattan, he told CNN affiliate WABC.

"I picked it up just to see if there was, maybe, some kind of information, identification, inside that I might be able to get in touch with the person," he said.

Taverna found a note written in Russian. He couldn't read it -- and couldn't find a subway agent -- so he took the bag home and later found something else inside.

"I opened the envelope, and there was a big stack of money," he said.

One hundred $100 bills filled the packet. Taverna laid them out on a table and snapped a photo.

"Somebody lost $10,000," he recognized, "so obviously they're probably going through a lot of duress."

That's when Taverna did "something most people would have done."

"Well, it's not mine," he told WABC, explaining that he took the bag and its contents to the New York Police Department's 20th Precinct.

It was the same place a Manhattan woman went to file a report about the blue bag she'd lost as she headed off on a vacation to Russia, police confirmed to the station.

"I don't really think I did anything that extraordinary," Taverna said. "You feel good when you do the right thing."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Few Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Sunny & mild weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"It helps out when you don't have a lot of money..." Ryves Hall Youth Center Christmas Party helps T

Image

North Knox

Image

Linton

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Dugger Union

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Edgewood

Image

Police Officer Names released in Officer Involved Shooting

Image

Gibault Children’s Services held its Christmas program Friday

Image

Washington Township completes fire station

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools