Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Deadly car bomb blasts rock Somali capital

At least eight people were killed in a double car bomb attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday, po...

Posted: Dec. 22, 2018 7:48 AM
Updated: Dec. 22, 2018 7:48 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least eight people were killed in a double car bomb attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday, police told CNN, with several TV staffers reportedly among them.

The blasts occurred in central Mogadishu, near the National Theater, the presidential palace and the Daljirka Dahson monument. At least 13 people were injured.

Africa

Bombings

Continents and regions

Eastern Africa

Somalia

Unrest, conflicts and war

Bombs and explosive devices

International relations and national security

National security

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

Terrorist attacks

Weapons and arms

Plumes of smoke rose over the streets as emergency vehicles sped toward the blast scenes. A heavy police presence was reported in the area.

Senior journalist Awil Dahir Salad was among several staff members of London-based Universal Somali TV to be killed, according to the station.

Al-Shabaab, a militant group linked to al Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attacks in a statement posted on affiliated websites. A suicide bomber drove a car filled with explosives to the gate of the presidential palace and killed presidential guards, the statement said.

The blasts are the latest in a series to hit the capital.

Somalia has been a regular focus of US counter-terror efforts. US airstrikes targeting Al-Shabaab have killed 62 militants in the East African nation this month, US Africa Command said Monday.

The United States reestablished a permanent diplomatic presence in Somalia at the start of December, citing the country's progress in recent years. It closed its embassy in Mogadishu in 1991.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Sunny & mild weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"It helps out when you don't have a lot of money..." Ryves Hall Youth Center Christmas Party helps T

Image

North Knox

Image

Linton

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Dugger Union

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Edgewood

Image

Police Officer Names released in Officer Involved Shooting

Image

Gibault Children’s Services held its Christmas program Friday

Image

Washington Township completes fire station

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools