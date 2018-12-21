Clear

Melania Trump departs for Mar-a-Lago as shutdown looms

President Donald Trump isn't traveling Friday because of a looming government shutdown, but First Lady Melan...

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 6:26 PM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 6:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump isn't traveling Friday because of a looming government shutdown, but First Lady Melania Trump is on her way to Mar-a-Lago for the holidays.

"It has long been the family's tradition to spend their Christmas holiday at Mar-a-Lago. Her plans to travel with her son to their Florida home for his winter break have not changed this year," the first lady's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told CNN.

Celebrities

Destinations and attractions

Donald Trump

Mar-a-Lago

Melania Trump

Points of interest

Political Figures - US

Because she is a member of the first family, Melania Trump must fly on government aircraft, which is operated by the military.

An official familiar with the plans say the President may still make the trip at a later time.

The President had planned to spend 16 days at his Palm Beach resort, which he's styled as the "winter White House."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
A Breezy, Cold Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local stores prepare for Super Saterday

Image

Police: Bus Driver to blame for morning accident

Image

Fork in the Road - Flesor's Candy Kitchen

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

One injured in early-morning crash involving dump truck and semi.

Image

Davonte Brown appeared before Judge Sarah Mullican Friday

Image

Giant pickup tower makes holiday shopping easy

Image

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools