Clear

Videos show response after Maryland player Jordan McNair suffered heatstroke

A police officer grew frustrated as medics walked through the University of Maryland to treat football playe...

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 1:55 PM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 1:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A police officer grew frustrated as medics walked through the University of Maryland to treat football player Jordan McNair days before his death.

"They're moving so f******* slow, it's p******* me off," a policewoman told a fellow officer in reference to paramedics.

Continents and regions

Diseases and disorders

Health and medical

Heat stress disorders

Jordan McNair

Maryland

Misc people

North America

Northeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Wounds and injuries

Thursday, the school released several videos from surveillance cameras and body cameras worn by first responders showing the response to the May 29 incident.

McNair, who does not appear on the videos, died in June after he fell ill and showed symptoms of heatstroke during an off-season workout at the school's outdoor practice fields.

The videos, obtained by CNN through a public records request, were redacted prior to their release to the media to avoid revealing private medical information, officials said.

Surveillance videos from outside the school's football facility show players and staffers members walking into a building after the workout and an ambulance coming and going.

An independent medical report released in September found several issues with McNair's treatment, including that emergency responders were not given the best directions and that no one was sent outside to meet the ambulances.

The report also notes the school's training staff failed to assess his vital signs, didn't have proper cooling devices and failed to recognize quickly that he was having heat illness.

More than an hour passed before a University of Maryland football trainer called 911 after the 19-year-old offensive lineman showed symptoms of heatstroke, the report said.

Dr. Rod Walters, who submitted the medical report, said he did not make a determination as to whether McNair's death was an accident or due to negligence.

"Our thoughts remain with Jordan McNair's family, friends and teammates," the school said Thursday, noting they have shared the footage with McNair's family.

CNN has reached out to the attorneys representing the family.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Colder air and a cloudy sky.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

ServPro Gives Back

Image

Temperatures drop, windy. High: 42° Afternoon: 37°

Image

Thursday Overnight Forecast

Image

Golf Complex behind Honey Creek mall could become new jail location

Image

Holiday event brightens spirits at Deming Elementary

Image

“School of Thought." podcast hopes to improve leadership and communication skills in teachers

Image

Clay Youth Food Program delivers food to 950 local children

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools