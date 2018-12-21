Clear
Miley Cyrus turns 'Santa Baby' into a feminist anthem

Miley Cyrus has just rewritten a holiday classic and it's pretty catchy.Given ...

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 12:09 PM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 12:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Miley Cyrus has just rewritten a holiday classic and it's pretty catchy.

Given the recent debate over songs such as "Baby, It's Cold Outside" for lyrics that some see as demeaning to women, Cyrus turned the 1953 hit "Santa Baby" into a feminist anthem. The singer performed the song Thursday night alongside Mark Ronson and Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show."

Cyrus skipped the usual lyrics, "Santa baby/slip a sable under the tree for me/Been an awful good girl/Santa baby, and hurry down the chimney tonight/Santa baby, a '54 convertible too convertible too, light blue."

And she replaced those with "Santa, baby/ I don't need any fancy jewelry, not me/I've got something else in mind Santa baby,/And I don't need your presents tonight."

But that's not all.

Cyrus also sang, "Santa baby, I'd love to know my a** won't get grabbed/At work/By some ignorant jerk/Tell the dirtbags, to put away their chimneys tonight."

