Clear

'Welcome to Marwen' explores art as therapy in quirky true story

"Welcome to Marwen" is such an eccentric film that it wins a few points for sheer ambition, including its in...

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 10:57 AM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 10:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Welcome to Marwen" is such an eccentric film that it wins a few points for sheer ambition, including its inventive visual scheme. The central story, however -- which is inspired by a remarkable true one -- never feels as transcendent or stirring as director/co-writer Robert Zemeckis clearly intends it to be.

Zemeckis has a long track record of movies built around employing special-effects wizardry in the service of storytelling, from "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" and "Forrest Gump" to less successful exercises (creatively speaking) like "The Polar Express" and "Beowulf."

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer products

Toys and games

Art therapy

Health and medical

Medical treatments and procedures

"Marwen," inspired by the 2010 documentary "Marwencol," focuses on Mark Hogancamp (Steve Carell), an artist who was the victim of a brutal beating outside a local bar, one that left him near death and devoid of memory. As a means of dealing with its aftermath, he began posing and photographing dolls, staging them in elaborate tableaus in a fictional Belgian town during World War II, where the very Mark-like hero is joined by a number of heavily armed women, all versions of those in his extended circle of relationships.

The locals accept Mark, a colorful if vulnerable figure, dragging around a toy jeep filled with his lifeless but constant companions. His relatively sedate existence, however, is upset by two events: the arrival of a new neighbor (Leslie Mann), who prompts unexpected feelings in him; and a calendar date to testify at the sentencing hearing for his attackers, who he's reluctant to face.

At first, "Marwen" has an intriguing quality, ascertaining how Mark uses his photography to therapeutically work through his apprehensions. Much of the action is built around animated sequences featuring the dolls, and anyone who has ever played with a Barbie, Ken or G.I. Joe will have to smile at the stiff movements, awkward joints and rounded shoulders.

Carell is also joined by a good cast, seen mostly in doll form, with Diane Kruger, Janelle Monae, Eiza Gonzalez, Merritt Wever and Gwendoline Christie among the alter egos in his rich fantasy world.

Once the novelty wears off, though, "Marwen" becomes a tedious, rather predictable slog, one where the music seems to swell enthusiastically at every available opportunity. Those flourishes bring a warm fuzziness to the proceedings that feels at odds with much of what transpires, given the vaguely erotic and violent nature of the images that Marwen presents.

Carell portrays Mark with ample sensitivity, in the third film that casts him as a real person (along with "Beautiful Boy" and the soon-to-be-released "Vice") in as many months. While the gifted comedic actor is making the most of exhibiting his dramatic side, the overall results have been decidedly mixed.

In an interview with CNN, Zemeckis acknowledged that the hard-to-define movie could represent a tough sell, and the real mystery is what other than the bold-faced names convinced the studio, Universal, to roll the dice on it.

For a while, anyway, "Marwen" looks like a decent bet -- at the least, an interesting place to visit. After a while, though, as fictional World War II towns populated by dolls go, it's not a destination that provides much incentive to stay.

"Welcome to Marwen" premieres Dec. 21 in the US. It's rated PG-13.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Colder air and a cloudy sky.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

ServPro Gives Back

Image

Temperatures drop, windy. High: 42° Afternoon: 37°

Image

Thursday Overnight Forecast

Image

Golf Complex behind Honey Creek mall could become new jail location

Image

Holiday event brightens spirits at Deming Elementary

Image

“School of Thought." podcast hopes to improve leadership and communication skills in teachers

Image

Clay Youth Food Program delivers food to 950 local children

Image

Thursday marked the busiest travel day according to AAA

Image

Sounds of music filled the halls at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools