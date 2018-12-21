Clear

Arrest warrant issued for man who was part of group trapped in West Virginia mine

When a group of West Virginians were rescued from an abandoned mine last week, authorities hinted they could...

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 10:57 AM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 10:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

When a group of West Virginians were rescued from an abandoned mine last week, authorities hinted they could face criminal charges.

Now the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest warrant for one of the four who entered the sealed mine and ended up being trapped for days. The four were first reported missing December 8.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Arrest warrants

Arrests

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Mine safety

Mining accidents

Mining and minerals

North America

Rescue operations

Safety issues and practices

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

West Virginia

Eddie Williams Jr., 43, is being charged with entering without breaking, conspiracy and giving false information to law enforcement, the sheriff's office said. Williams was able to emerge from the Rock House Powellton mine in Clear Creek on December 10.

He told authorities three others were trapped in the mine and gave their location, according to the West Virginia governor's office. Kayla Williams, 25, Erica Treadway, 31, and Cody Beverly, 21, were finally rescued two days later -- on December 12 -- and taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The three were alert, talking and walking without assistance, Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said last week after their rescue.

"It's a miracle they were found alive," Van Meter said.

The sheriff's office said deputies have been searching several locations trying to find Williams since the rescue. It also is continuing an investigation into the other three.

The group was suspected of entering the mine to steal copper, authorities said last week.

The underground mine is inactive and sealed, Contura Energy, whose affiliate Elk Run Coal owns the property, told CNN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Colder air and a cloudy sky.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

ServPro Gives Back

Image

Temperatures drop, windy. High: 42° Afternoon: 37°

Image

Thursday Overnight Forecast

Image

Golf Complex behind Honey Creek mall could become new jail location

Image

Holiday event brightens spirits at Deming Elementary

Image

“School of Thought." podcast hopes to improve leadership and communication skills in teachers

Image

Clay Youth Food Program delivers food to 950 local children

Image

Thursday marked the busiest travel day according to AAA

Image

Sounds of music filled the halls at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools