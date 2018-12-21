Clear

McConnell 'distressed' over Mattis' resignation

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who often avoids publicly criticizing President Donald Trump, issued...

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 10:58 AM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 10:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who often avoids publicly criticizing President Donald Trump, issued a pointed statement Thursday night in response to the resignation of Defense Secretary James Mattis, calling on the US to promote a worldview more in line with the departing defense secretary's than the President's.

"I believe it's essential that the United States maintain and strengthen the post-World War II alliances that have been carefully built by leaders in both parties," McConnell said. "We must also maintain a clear-eyed understanding of our friends and foes, and recognize that nations like Russia are among the latter."

James Mattis

Mitch McConnell

Political Figures - US

Donald Trump

Resignations

The Kentucky Republican said he was "sorry to learn" that Mattis would be leaving the administration in late February.

"But I am particularly distressed that he is resigning due to sharp differences with the president on these and other key aspects of America's global leadership," McConnell said. "It is regrettable that the president must now choose a new Secretary of Defense," McConnell wrote. "But I urge him to select a leader who shares Secretary Mattis's understanding of these vital principles and his total commitment to America's servicemembers."

Although other Republican lawmakers publicly expressed concern Thursday over Mattis' resignation, McConnell chooses his words very carefully and is almost always reluctant to publicly engage when Trump makes a controversial statement or action. His statement could be seen as a sign of his displeasure over Trump's foreign policy, particularly on Syria and NATO.

A retired Marine general, Mattis resigned Thursday on the heels of Trump's plans to withdraw troops from Syria and Afghanistan, citing irreconcilable policy differences.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Colder air and a cloudy sky.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

ServPro Gives Back

Image

Temperatures drop, windy. High: 42° Afternoon: 37°

Image

Thursday Overnight Forecast

Image

Golf Complex behind Honey Creek mall could become new jail location

Image

Holiday event brightens spirits at Deming Elementary

Image

“School of Thought." podcast hopes to improve leadership and communication skills in teachers

Image

Clay Youth Food Program delivers food to 950 local children

Image

Thursday marked the busiest travel day according to AAA

Image

Sounds of music filled the halls at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools