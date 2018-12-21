Clear

Stocks bounce back at the end of a miserable week

Stocks posed a strong rebound Friday, as investors hope that the market can end an awful week on a positive ...

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 10:55 AM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 10:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Stocks posed a strong rebound Friday, as investors hope that the market can end an awful week on a positive note.

The Dow rose more than 300 points, the S&P 500 rose 1.3% and the Nasdaq was up 0.7%.

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

Financial markets and investing

Securities trading

Stock markets

Economic indicators

Economy and economic indicators

Stock indexes

Company activities and management

Company earnings

Financial performance and reports

Financial results

The stock market started with a tepid bounce back Friday morning, but took off after New York Federal Reserve President John Williams told CNBC on Friday that the Fed will remain flexible about its rate-raising and balance sheet policy if the markets take a turn for the worse.

"We would use all available tools" if the economy got significantly worse, Williams said, though he didn't predict the economy would turn south and pledged the Fed would "take the right policy decision to keep this economy strong."

"We're going to go into the new year with eyes wide open," he said. "The market is telling us pretty clearly there are these downside risks we need to be attuned to."

Williams acknowledged that the Fed now predicts somewhat slower economic growth than it had in the past, but he said the believes the market's selling is overdone.

The Dow also got a big boost from Nike (NKE), which rose 9% after reporting stellar earnings and strong growth in China.

Despite the slight gains, all three major indexes remain down about 5% on the week and more than 10% in December. Through Thursday, the Dow had lost 1,240 points this week and 2,679 points in December. Stocks are on pace for the worst December since the Great Depression, and the Nasdaq briefly entered a bear market Thursday.

Oil, the Russell 2000, the Dow transports index, and stock markets in China, Italy, Germany, Japan and South Korea are all in bear markets, too.

Investors are worried about the prospect of a global economic slowdown. Political chaos from Brexit, a looming US government shutdown and the resignation of US Defense Secretary James Mattis is stoking fear, too. And the Federal Reserve added to those concerns this week by signaling that its rate-increase plan will continue into 2019 despite downgrading its economic growth forecast.

Investors have some reason for optimism. The S&P 500 is trading at just 14.5 times next year's expected earnings. That's far lower than the historical average of 16 times earnings, suggesting that the sell-off has been overdone. Stocks are cheap, presenting buying opportunities for smart investors willing to take on a bit of risk.

Still, fear is the predominant emotion guiding Wall Street, and a small bit of bad news could be enough to tip the scales once again.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Colder air and a cloudy sky.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

ServPro Gives Back

Image

Temperatures drop, windy. High: 42° Afternoon: 37°

Image

Thursday Overnight Forecast

Image

Golf Complex behind Honey Creek mall could become new jail location

Image

Holiday event brightens spirits at Deming Elementary

Image

“School of Thought." podcast hopes to improve leadership and communication skills in teachers

Image

Clay Youth Food Program delivers food to 950 local children

Image

Thursday marked the busiest travel day according to AAA

Image

Sounds of music filled the halls at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools