Wind storm in Seattle leaves tens of thousands in the dark

Powerful winds in Seattle, Washington, have left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without power....

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 4:10 AM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 4:10 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Powerful winds in Seattle, Washington, have left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without power.

Gusts up to 70 mph were recorded in the area Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

As the storm hit its peak Thursday afternoon, 300,000 people were in the dark, according to CNN affiliate KOMO.

David Nyro wrote on Twitter: "Never seen it like this. High tide, wind-blown, storm surge. Alki point"

A state trooper posted a photo of a trampoline she says was trapped in power lines.

Puget Sound Energy, Washington state's largest power company, reported 137,000 customers without power. It says roughly three-quarters of the hundreds of damage reports in its service area are in Kitsap Island, Skagit and Whatcom counties.

At the same time, the NWS said Seattle broke its record high temperature Thursday, reaching 59 degrees. The old record was 57 degrees in 2009, the weather service said. Gusty winds will remain through the evening hours into Friday but will not be as strong, the weather service said.

The NWS predicts showers for Friday morning and then some sun breaks in the afternoon.

Another system is expected from Saturday into Sunday, bringing with it lowland rain and mountain snow.

