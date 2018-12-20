Clear

Suspect linked to Charlie Hebdo attackers in French custody

A suspected jihadi linked to the brothers who carried out the 2015 Charlie Hebdo killings is in French polic...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 9:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A suspected jihadi linked to the brothers who carried out the 2015 Charlie Hebdo killings is in French police custody in Djibouti, a law enforcement source told CNN Thursday.

Peter Cherif is allegedly an associate of Cherif and Said Kouachi, who killed 12 people at the satirical publication in Paris in apparent retribution over its portrayal of the Muslim prophet Mohammed in cartoons.

2015 Charlie Hebdo attack

Charlie Hebdo

Companies

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

International relations and national security

Law enforcement

National security

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

Terrorist attacks

Unrest, conflicts and war

Continents and regions

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Europe

France

Homicide

Paris

Policing and police forces

Western Europe

Deaths and fatalities

Society

The attack, on January 7, 2015, sparked three days of terror in France as authorities staged an intensive manhunt for the suspects. A total of 17 people were killed.

Cherif 's arrest was first reported by French news website Marianne. He will be extradited to France soon, according to the law enforcement source.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Overnight Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Holiday event brightens spirits at Deming Elementary

Image

“School of Thought." podcast hopes to improve leadership and communication skills in teachers

Image

Clay Youth Food Program delivers food to 950 local children

Image

Thursday marked the busiest travel day according to AAA

Image

Sounds of music filled the halls at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Image

The Main Mix Music Shop is open in downtown Terre Haute

Image

Leaf Pickup in Terre Haute

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

School approves plans for renovations

Image

Hoosier Heating and Cooling pays it forward

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools