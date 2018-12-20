Clear

US military ordered to withdraw about half the troops in Afghanistan

The US military has been ordered to withdraw about half the troops in Afghanistan, a US defense official wit...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 9:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US military has been ordered to withdraw about half the troops in Afghanistan, a US defense official with direct knowledge of the matter told CNN on Thursday.

The official said planning is underway, and it could take months to withdraw the nearly 7,000 troops.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan war

Armed forces

Asia

Conflicts and wars

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Military

Military operations

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

South Asia

Syria

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

US federal government

White House

Government organizations - US

US Department of Defense

US federal departments and agencies

The decision was made Tuesday, at the same time as President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the US military from Syria -- moves that precipitated Defense Secretary James Mattis' resignation announcement on Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the plan for the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Several US defense officials told CNN that Trump wants to draw down US troops in Afghanistan. Two administration officials told CNN that Trump wants the plans drawn up in hopes he could announce the drawdown in his State of the Union speech, which is traditionally at the end of January or early February.

CNN's Jake Tapper reported earlier Thursday that officials throughout the administration were bracing themselves for Trump to make an announcement about the US presence in Afghanistan.

Multiple officials told CNN the military decisions were a factor in Mattis' decision to resign.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Overnight Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Holiday event brightens spirits at Deming Elementary

Image

“School of Thought." podcast hopes to improve leadership and communication skills in teachers

Image

Clay Youth Food Program delivers food to 950 local children

Image

Thursday marked the busiest travel day according to AAA

Image

Sounds of music filled the halls at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Image

The Main Mix Music Shop is open in downtown Terre Haute

Image

Leaf Pickup in Terre Haute

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

School approves plans for renovations

Image

Hoosier Heating and Cooling pays it forward

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools