Clear

Man held after deaths of Chicago officers struck by train says he found gun, test-fired it

His lawyer says Edward Brown found a handgun in a fanny pack and decided to fire it out of curiosity....

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 9:11 PM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 9:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

His lawyer says Edward Brown found a handgun in a fanny pack and decided to fire it out of curiosity.

But the sound of gunshots on the city's South Side apparently drew the attention of two Chicago police officers who pursued Brown, ran onto train tracks and were fatally struck from behind by a Metra train, authorities said.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Chicago

Chicago police department

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Illinois

Law enforcement

Midwestern United States

Misc organizations

North America

Policing and police forces

Rail transportation

The Americas

Train accidents

Transportation and warehousing

United States

Firearms

Weapons and arms

Shootings

Brown has a $200,000 bond after a court hearing on Thursday afternoon.

"It's his first arrest of his whole life and my client had no intention for anyone to get hurt," said attorney Frank Kostouros. "Ultimately, he's a good kid who made a mistake."

Brown, 24, faces a charge of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, both felonies.

The two officers responded Monday to a shots-fired call -- issued after a ShotSpotter sensor detected gunfire -- and followed Brown, who ran onto the train tracks, Chicago police said.

Prosecutors said the suspect found the fanny pack carrying a .380-caliber gun and ammunition after it was dropped by someone taking out the garbage.

Brown took the contents home and then decided to fire it by the tracks, said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Guy Lisuzzo.

"Curiosity got the best of him," said Kostouros, who said his client was not aware of the officers' presence.

Body camera audio indicates that officers Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo were aware of a northbound train in the area during the chase, but they did not realize a southbound train was approaching, according to police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

The noise from the northbound train apparently masked the sound coming from the other train, said police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. There's no indication the officers saw the southbound train before it struck them, he said. It was traveling at 60 to 70 mph.

Gary, 31, had been on the force 18 months. Marmolejo, 37, joined the department 2½ years ago, Johnson said.

Brown has no criminal background and works as a prep chef at a restaurant downtown, according to information gleaned during Thursday's court proceedings.

The next court date is scheduled for December 27.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Overnight Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Holiday event brightens spirits at Deming Elementary

Image

“School of Thought." podcast hopes to improve leadership and communication skills in teachers

Image

Clay Youth Food Program delivers food to 950 local children

Image

Thursday marked the busiest travel day according to AAA

Image

Sounds of music filled the halls at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Image

The Main Mix Music Shop is open in downtown Terre Haute

Image

Leaf Pickup in Terre Haute

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

School approves plans for renovations

Image

Hoosier Heating and Cooling pays it forward

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools