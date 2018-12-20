Clear

Donald Trump just took his ball and went home

Thursday morning started quiet in Washington. Too quiet.Following the Republican-controlled Senate's ...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 9:10 PM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 9:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Thursday morning started quiet in Washington. Too quiet.

Following the Republican-controlled Senate's passage Wednesday night of a short-term resolution to fund the government through February 8 -- and avoid the political tremors caused by a government shutdown -- the Republican-controlled House was expected to follow suit Thursday.

Donald Trump

International relations and national security

National security

Political Figures - US

Then everyone would go home for the holidays happy(ish). (In truth, lots of House members, especially those who lost their re-election bids last month, were already home. And most senators skedaddled out of DC soon after the vote last night.)

Except that Donald Trump wasn't done changing his mind. After initially saying last week that he would be proud to own a government shutdown over the border if Democrats refused to give him the $5 billion he wanted for a wall on the southern border, Trump's position seemed to soften earlier this week, with advisers suggesting he would likely sign a short-term measure.

Then, this tweet on Thursday morning: "When I begrudgingly signed the Omnibus Bill, I was promised the Wall and Border Security by leadership. Would be done by end of year (NOW). It didn't happen! We foolishly fight for Border Security for other countries - but not for our beloved U.S.A. Not good!"

Then came a meeting with House Republican leaders in which things came into clear focus: Trump wasn't keeping the government open unless and until he got the border wall money he wanted.

"I've made my position very clear," he said. "Any measure that funds the government must include border security." (Sidebar: His position has been anything but clear. See above.)

And with that, the reality TV President created a twist in the season finale episode of his White House show that almost no one saw coming. And that Republicans in Congress had no answers for.

Where do things go from here? Who knows? I have a hard time seeing how Trump gets even a piece of the border wall funding he is demanding before the government is set to close tomorrow night. A shutdown seems the likeliest option -- although, based on the last 24 hours, who knows in which direction this all goes.

The Point: Trump, deep down, loves all of this. He is making moves, upending expectations and -- in his mind -- standing firm on principle against the establishment forces, in both parties, that are just trying to do what's easy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Overnight Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Holiday event brightens spirits at Deming Elementary

Image

“School of Thought." podcast hopes to improve leadership and communication skills in teachers

Image

Clay Youth Food Program delivers food to 950 local children

Image

Thursday marked the busiest travel day according to AAA

Image

Sounds of music filled the halls at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Image

The Main Mix Music Shop is open in downtown Terre Haute

Image

Leaf Pickup in Terre Haute

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

School approves plans for renovations

Image

Hoosier Heating and Cooling pays it forward

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools