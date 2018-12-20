Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bureaucrats flagged White House on questions about Kushner. A judge says that's not normal

A federal judge is questioning the White House's role in reviewing government documents related to a freedom...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 5:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A federal judge is questioning the White House's role in reviewing government documents related to a freedom-of-information lawsuit for records concerning President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

The nonprofit watchdog organization Democracy Forward is suing agencies including US Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Department of Homeland Security for information that could indicate whether Kushner had any involvement in discussions about the extension of a program offering foreigners who invest in US businesses, including real estate, visas and a path to a US green card. The Kushner family's real estate company has used the program to court investors.

Business figures

Citizenship and naturalization

Democracy

Forms of government

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Jared Kushner

Law and legal system

Lawsuits and claims

Passports and travel visas

Politics

Travel and tourism

Trial and procedure

US Department of Homeland Security

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

White House

USCIS told Democracy Forward in a letter sent last week that more than 100 pages of responsive records were referred to the White House for review.

At a hearing for the lawsuit Wednesday, Judge Tanya S. Chutkan said she found the referral unusual.

"The White House has said, 'We've got this. We'll take it from here,' but I don't think that's how it normally works," Chutkan said.

A Justice Department attorney representing DHS in the case, Fred Haynes, did not immediately offer an explanation, saying that he would have to "get in touch" with USCIS to find out why documents were sent to the White House.

He said that that despite some previous errors in processing the request, DHS plans to release all applicable documents but did not address the status of the documents sent to the White House.

Democracy Forward sued for the documents for more information on why the Trump administration has extended the visa program, known as EB-5, despite allegations of fraud and mismanagement. The organization initially filed its freedom-of-information request for documents involving Kushner, his family's company or the EB-5 program in May 2017.

Josephine Morse, an attorney with Democracy Forward, said in court Wednesday DHS has provided "shifting stories" on its processing of the request.

Morse expressed frustration in separate comments to CNN. "We still don't have clear or coherent answers on where these documents are, what these documents are and when we will receive them," Morse said.

The White House and USCIS did not respond to CNN's requests for comment.

A DHS spokesperson declined to comment.

An attorney for Kushner previously told CNN that Kushner would recuse himself from "particular matters" involving the EB-5 program. There's no indication Kushner was involved in deliberations.

The EB-5 program allows foreign investors who pay at least $500,000 to get US visas, and potentially green cards, for themselves and their families if the developments they invest in meet certain criteria. The program grants up to 10,000 immigrant visas per year.

In 2017, Kushner Companies sought to attract EB-5 investors to a development in New Jersey called 1 Journal Square. During a pitch to investors in China, Kushner's sister mentioned Jared Kushner's role in the White House, which prompted backlash from ethics watchdogs who questioned whether the pitch sought to leverage Kushner's position for profit. Kushner Companies apologized but said the name-drop was not intended to attract investors.

The Kushners previously raised $50 million through EB-5 loans for a separate New Jersey development called Trump Bay Street.

The EB-5 program, which Congress created in the 1990s to spark economic growth in rural and low-income urban areas, has faced criticism for straying from its original intent. The program expanded in 2008 and has become a source of low-interest income for some developments in newly redeveloped areas.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 46°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 47°
Rain moves in to the region
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sounds of music filled the halls at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Image

The Main Mix Music Shop is open in downtown Terre Haute

Image

Leaf Pickup in Terre Haute

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

School approves plans for renovations

Image

Hoosier Heating and Cooling pays it forward

Image

An annual tradition spotlights the need for food in our community

Image

Mingle with the Mayor took place at Grand Traverse Pie Co

Image

Vigo County Commissioners are looking for a new site for a proposed jail

Image

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools