Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump announces Mattis leaving in February

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will step down from his position early next year, President Donald Trump announ...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 5:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will step down from his position early next year, President Donald Trump announced Thursday evening.

"General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years," Trump tweeted.

Trump touted the "tremendous progress" that has been made during Mattis' tenure at the helm of the Defense Department and thanked Mattis for his service.

Trump said a successor "will be named shortly."

Trump announced Mattis' exit a day after his plans to withdraw troops from Syria became public, a decision that Mattis and the President's other top national security advisers opposed.

It was not immediately clear whether Mattis was ousted or whether he decided to retire, but his relationship with the President has frayed in recent months.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 46°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 47°
Overnight Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sounds of music filled the halls at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Image

The Main Mix Music Shop is open in downtown Terre Haute

Image

Leaf Pickup in Terre Haute

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

School approves plans for renovations

Image

Hoosier Heating and Cooling pays it forward

Image

An annual tradition spotlights the need for food in our community

Image

Mingle with the Mayor took place at Grand Traverse Pie Co

Image

Vigo County Commissioners are looking for a new site for a proposed jail

Image

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools