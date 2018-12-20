Clear
James Traficant Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of the late ...

Here is a look at the life of the late James Traficant, former Ohio congressman.

Personal:
Birth date: May 8, 1941

Death date: September 27, 2014

Birth place: Youngstown, Ohio

Birth name: James Anthony Traficant Jr.

Father: James Traficant Sr., truck driver

Mother: Agnes (Farkas) Traficant

Marriage: Patricia (Choppa) Traficant

Children: Robin and Elizabeth

Education: University of Pittsburgh, B.S., 1963; University of Pittsburgh, M.S., 1973; Youngstown State University, M.S., 1976

Other Facts:
While in Congress, Traficant was known for his toupee and colorful comments.

Although not a lawyer, he represented himself at both his trials.

Took up painting as a hobby while in prison.

Timeline:
1981-1985 - Sheriff of Mahoning County, Ohio.

1983 - Is acquitted of taking bribes from organized crime while sheriff of Mahoning County. Traficant claims he was doing undercover work.

January 3, 1985-July 24, 2002 - Represents Ohio's 17th Congressional district.

May 4, 2001 - Is indicted on 10 charges, including bribery, racketeering and tax evasion. The indictment says that Traficant solicited bribes in exchange for political favors and made his aides work on his farm.

April 11, 2002 - Is convicted of all 10 charges against him.

May 6, 2002 - Files to run for re-election as an independent.

July 24, 2002 - The House of Representatives votes to expel Traficant, 420-1.

July 30, 2002 - Is sentenced to eight years in prison.

November 5, 2002 - While in prison, Traficant comes in third, with 15% of the vote, in the race for Ohio's 17th Congressional District.

September 2, 2009 - Is released from prison after serving seven years.

May 3, 2010 - Files as an independent, to run for his previous seat in Congress.

November 2, 2010 - Loses election to reclaim his old congressional seat.

September 23, 2014 - Is injured in an accident on his farm in Greenford, Ohio, when a tractor he is driving overturns.

September 27, 2014 - Passes away at age 73.

