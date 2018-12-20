Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump announces farm bill signing with video of his 'Green Acres' Emmy performance

President Donald Trump announced his impending signing of the farm bill Thursday by tweeting out a video of ...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 5:40 PM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 5:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump announced his impending signing of the farm bill Thursday by tweeting out a video of him and "Will & Grace" actress Megan Mullally singing the theme song of the 1960s sitcom "Green Acres" at the 2005 Emmy Awards.

"Farm Bill signing in 15 minutes! #Emmys #TBT," Trump wrote accompanying a video clip of the performance.

Agricultural law

Agriculture

Agriculture, forestry, and commercial fishing

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

Government and public administration

Legislation

Politics

In addition, moments before Trump walked out to sign the bill, audio of him singing the theme song was played.

"We're here to celebrate a really tremendous victory for the American farmer," Trump said to those at the signing ceremony. "Ranchers, agriculture, incredible people."

The farm policy legislation passed both the House and Senate with strong bipartisan support Wednesday. The five-year farm bill is monumental legislation that addresses a wide range of areas including farming, nutrition, conservation, trade, energy and forestry.

The passage of the bill came after months of negotiations to merge the drastically different versions passed by the House and Senate earlier this year. While the last farm bill technically expired on October 1, many elements received funding through the end of the year.

In the video of his Emmys performance, Trump wears a straw hat and overalls and holds a pitchfork.

"Green acres is the place to be. Farm living is the life for me," he sings. "Land spreading out so far and wide -- keep Manhattan, just give me that countryside."

Mullally also changes the a line in the song about "Times Square" to "Trump Tower."

After Trump tweeted the video clip, Mullally tweeted, "if you guys need me, I'll be in a hole in the ground," followed by a hand-waving emoji.

Mullally discussed the performance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in 2016, asking Colbert, "Do you have a barf bag?"

When Colbert asked if she liked anything about working with Trump, she replied, "I'm not giving him any points for anything, sorry."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 46°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 47°
Overnight Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sounds of music filled the halls at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Image

The Main Mix Music Shop is open in downtown Terre Haute

Image

Leaf Pickup in Terre Haute

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

School approves plans for renovations

Image

Hoosier Heating and Cooling pays it forward

Image

An annual tradition spotlights the need for food in our community

Image

Mingle with the Mayor took place at Grand Traverse Pie Co

Image

Vigo County Commissioners are looking for a new site for a proposed jail

Image

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools