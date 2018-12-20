Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Certain antibiotics may cause aortic aneurysm, FDA warns

The US Food and Drug Administration ...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 5:40 PM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 5:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US Food and Drug Administration warned on Thursday that the benefits of fluoroquinolone antibiotics do not outweigh the risks -- which include aortic aneurysm -- for certain patients, according to the latest research. The research is based on reports of patient problems and on studies published between 2015 and 2018.

Fluoroquinolone antibiotics are often used to treat serious respiratory infections, pneumonia, urinary tract infection, and even plague and exposure to anthrax. They include drugs sold under the names ciprofloxacin (Cipro), gemifloxacin (Factive), levofloxacin (Levaquin), moxifloxacin (Avelox), norfloxacin (Noroxin) and ofloxacin (Floxin).

Antibiotics

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Cardiovascular disease

Diseases and disorders

Government organizations - US

Health and medical

Pharmaceutical industry

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals and prescription drugs

US Department of Health and Human Services

US federal departments and agencies

US Food and Drug Administration

Patients take them orally or through injection.

The drugs may cause aortic aneurysm, a bulge in an artery that can grow and burst, causing dangerous or fatal bleeding.

Patients most at risk for an aortic aneurysm after taking these antibiotics are the elderly, those with high blood pressure, people who have a history of blockages of the aorta or other blood vessels, and those who have genetic conditions like Marfan syndrome or Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

"Although the risk of aortic aneurysm or dissection is low, we've observed that patients are twice as likely to experience an aortic aneurysm or dissection when prescribed a fluoroquinolone drug," FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in a statement. "For patients who have an aortic aneurysm or are known to be at risk of an aortic aneurysm, we do not believe the benefits outweigh this risk, and alternative treatment should be considered."

For patients who don't fall into these risk categories, fluoroquinolones may still be a good option. They have been helping patients with bacterial infections for more than 30 years.

The FDA is requiring that a warning about these risks be added to prescribing information and to patient medication guides.

In July, the agency sent a notice that these drugs may significantly decrease blood sugar and negatively impact mental health. In 2016, the FDA said that the drugs may have a disabling side effect on muscles, nerves, joints and the central nervous system and should be restricted for use in some simpler infections.

The FDA said it will continue to monitor for any new safety concerns associated with the antibiotics. "The FDA remains committed to keeping the risk information about these products current and comprehensive and will continue to update the public," Gottleib said.

If you are in one of these at risk categories and are taking one of these antibiotics, experts recommend talking to your doctor about it but continuing to take the medication.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 46°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 47°
Rain moves in to the region
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sounds of music filled the halls at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Image

The Main Mix Music Shop is open in downtown Terre Haute

Image

Leaf Pickup in Terre Haute

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

School approves plans for renovations

Image

Hoosier Heating and Cooling pays it forward

Image

An annual tradition spotlights the need for food in our community

Image

Mingle with the Mayor took place at Grand Traverse Pie Co

Image

Vigo County Commissioners are looking for a new site for a proposed jail

Image

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools