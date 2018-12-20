Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- President Donald Trump torpedoed a deal to avoid a holiday government shutdown Thursday, over concerns that the stop-gap measure doesn't include funds for his long-promised border wall.

-- Republican Sen. Bob Corker laughed as he described Trump's refusal to sign the Senate stop-gap motion. When asked about what happens next Corker told a reporter, "I don't know. Y'all have fun. I'm getting ready to drive to Chattanooga."

-- The UK's second-biggest airport has been closed since last night because of illegal drone activity. Here's why drones pose a risk.

-- Advertisers are continuing to boycott Tucker Carlson's show in Fox News after the host said that mass immigration "makes our country poorer, and dirtier, and more divided."

-- A German policeman was found guilty of sexual assault for removing a condom during sexual intercourse without the consent of his partner.

-- A same-sex couple says a religious freedom law made it harder for them to adopt -- and 8 others states have ones like it.

-- Two active shooter drills were scheduled at an air force base. Then an injured jogger came on the scene. That's when the chaos began.

-- Woah, woah, woah. Hit Netflix movie "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" is officially getting a sequel.