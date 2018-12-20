Clear

Bell: No signs of a 2019 recession

CFRA Research investment strategist Lindsey Bell explains why the recent market slowdown is normal and is not a sign of any recession in 2019.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 4:01 PM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 4:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Fear of an economic slowdown is rocking Wall Street and the oil markets.

The Dow plunged as much as 679 points and broke below 23,000 on Thursday, while the Nasdaq is flirting with a bear market. US oil prices are in free fall, closing below $46 a barrel for the first time since August 2017.

Stocks bounced off their lows, with the Dow trading down about 450 points, or 1.9%, in recent trading.

The latest wave of selling shows how worried investors have become about the eventual demise of the economic expansion. Those jitters were exacerbated by concerns that the Federal Reserve is making a mistake by continuing to raise interest rates.

"Equity markets are quickly approaching the capitulation phase after having broken below critical support," Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, told CNN Business.

At Thursday's lows, the Nasdaq was on track to close 20% below the closing high set on August 29. It's premature to say the Nasdaq is officially in a bear market: Market analysts tend to calculate bull and bear markets using closing numbers. And the S&P 500, the benchmark for US stocks, would have to tumble another 4% before hitting bear territory.

But if the Nasdaq closes in a bear market, it would be the index's first since the Great Recession. And it would join a growing list of downturns in risky assets. The trade war helped knock China's stock market into a bear market over the summer.

Worries about a supply glut knocked oil into a bear market last month. Crude plunged 4.8% on Thursday to $45.88 a barrel. Oil has now lost 40% of its value in barely two months.

More recently, two economically-sensitive areas have succumbed to the bear: the Russell 2000 small-cap index and the Dow Transportation Index.

Extreme fear

Signs of fear are flashing in financial markets. The VIX (VIX) volatility index climbed on Thursday to the highest level since February when the Dow suffered two 1,000-point plunges in one week. The CNN Business Fear & Greed Index of market sentiment dipped deeper into "extreme fear" territory.

And investors fled risky stocks. Tesla (TSLA) lost 5%, JCPenney (JCP) tumbled 6% and Twitter (TWTR) plunged 11%.

"It's almost the complete opposite of 2017 where any news (good or bad) was met with buying," Paul Hickey, co-founder of Bespoke Investment Group, wrote in an email. "Today, any news (bad or good) has been met with selling."

Investors hoping to get rescued by the Fed were left disappointed by the central bank's statement and Jerome Powell's press conference on Wednesday. The Fed dialed back its 2019 rate hike projections, but struck a more optimistic tone than signaled by the market. And Powell suggested the Fed will keep shrinking its balance sheet despite the market mayhem.

Economic concerns were amplified by a surprise decline in the Philly Fed manufacturing index, which tumbled on Thursday to the lowest level since August 2016.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Paul Ryan said President Donald Trump won't sign the spending bill needed to prevent a government shutdown. Although a shutdown would not have a large impact on the overall economy, it would serve as a reminder of government dysfunction.

Some market veterans believe investors are overreacting, especially given the strength of the American economy.

"The market's behaving like a two-year-old," said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds. "The Federal Reserve is doing its job -- and it's doing it patiently and cautiously."

Kelly said the recent market slide could present an entry point, especially for investors who previously felt stocks were too expensive. The S&P 500 is now trading at just 16 times its trailing earnings, the lowest price-to-earnings ratio in several years, according to Bespoke.

"You would need a recession to justify a US bear market. And I don't see what we're anywhere close to a recession," he said. "If you're a long-term investors you now have the opportunity to buy cheap."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 48°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 48°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Rain moves in to the region
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Vigo County Commissioners are looking for a new site for a proposed jail

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Medication Flavoring - Milburn Pharmacy

Image

Governor's review of 2018 and preview of 2019

Image

Name released in Officer Involved Shooting

Image

Rain, mostly cloudy. High: 50°

Image

ISU Hoops

Image

John McClain

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools