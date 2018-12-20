Clear

Time's Up responds to Weinstein case going to trial

Moments after a ...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 2:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Moments after a judge decided that Harvey Weinstein's rape case would move forward to trial after his attorneys sought a dismissal, many celebrated the decision.

Actress and activist Amber Tamblyn was at the New York courthouse for Thursday's hearing, alongside Nia Vardalos, Marisa Tomei and Jennifer Esposito.

Amber Tamblyn

Business figures

Celebrities

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Discrimination

Harvey Weinstein

Rosie O'Donnell

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Sexual harassment

Sexual misconduct

Societal issues

Society

Violence in society

"This morning we showed up in Criminal court to witness Harvey Weinstein and his case not be dismissed," Tamblyn wrote in a tweet. "It is a small victory. But there's a long way to go. We'll be there again on March 7th and look forward to seeing him prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. #TIMESUP."

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to five felony charges, including predatory sexual assault and rape, in connection with two women in separate incidents.

Related: Harvey Weinstein judge declines to dismiss charges in rape case, sets pretrial hearing for March

"We are relieved that Harvey Weinstein failed in his efforts to avoid accountability for his crimes," Time's Up, an organization of women committed to ending workplace sexual misconduct, said in a statement after court adjourned. "We look forward to seeing justice served and seeing Harvey Weinstein prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Rosie O'Donnell, who was not present in court, stated her support for Thursday's outcome.

Kathy Najimy, who was at the courthouse alongside her fellow Hollywood peers, called the judge's ruling a victory.

"Still high as a kite about this morning! There are so many rocks down below these days- celebrate small victories that rise to the top," Najimy wrote.

Weinstein is expected back in court for a pretrial hearing on March 7, 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 49°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 48°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Rain moves in to the region
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Vigo County Commissioners are looking for a new site for a proposed jail

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Medication Flavoring - Milburn Pharmacy

Image

Governor's review of 2018 and preview of 2019

Image

Name released in Officer Involved Shooting

Image

Rain, mostly cloudy. High: 50°

Image

ISU Hoops

Image

John McClain

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools