Time's Up responds to Weinstein case going to trial

Moments after a judge decided that Harvey Weinstein's rape case would move forward to trial after his attorneys sought a dismissal, many celebrated the decision.

Actress and activist Amber Tamblyn was at the New York courthouse for Thursday's hearing, alongside Nia Vardalos, Marisa Tomei and Jennifer Esposito.

"This morning we showed up in Criminal court to witness Harvey Weinstein and his case not be dismissed," Tamblyn wrote in a tweet. "It is a small victory. But there's a long way to go. We'll be there again on March 7th and look forward to seeing him prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. #TIMESUP."

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to five felony charges, including predatory sexual assault and rape, in connection with two women in separate incidents.

"We are relieved that Harvey Weinstein failed in his efforts to avoid accountability for his crimes," Time's Up, an organization of women committed to ending workplace sexual misconduct, said in a statement after court adjourned. "We look forward to seeing justice served and seeing Harvey Weinstein prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Rosie O'Donnell, who was not present in court, stated her support for Thursday's outcome.

Kathy Najimy, who was at the courthouse alongside her fellow Hollywood peers, called the judge's ruling a victory.

"Still high as a kite about this morning! There are so many rocks down below these days- celebrate small victories that rise to the top," Najimy wrote.

Weinstein is expected back in court for a pretrial hearing on March 7, 2019.