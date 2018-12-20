Clear

Tech companies and carmakers are the hottest employers in Europe

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018
Posted By: CNN Wire

Europeans crave a balance between life and work, and they're hoping to get their fix at tech companies and carmakers.

That's according to a new survey of European students released Thursday by research and consulting firm Universum.

The results reveal that students are eager to work across the tech sector, with companies such as Amazon, Samsung and Huawei surging up the ranking of most attractive employers.

Big tech firms provide an attractive combination of a dynamic work environment and prestige, said Claudia Tattanelli, chairman of the strategic advisory board at Universum.

"Young people are influenced a lot more by what's cool and what's trendy," she said. "They're interested in the culture they have at work, and companies like Amazon are fostering this."

For business students, one tech company reigns above all the others. Google tops the rankings as most attractive employer for the seventh year running.

Here's a ranking of the top 10 dream employers among business students in Europe:

  1. Google (GOOGL)
  2. L'Oreal Group (LRLCY)
  3. Microsoft (MSFT)
  4. PricewaterhouseCoopers
  5. Ernst & Young
  6. KPMG
  7. Deloitte
  8. Goldman Sachs (GS)
  9. McKinsey & Company
  10. Boston Consulting Group

A fine balance

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance is the leading concern for students, according to Tattanelli.

"Can you bring your personality at work? Can you be yourself and talk about your preferences? It's about being respected in the workplace, not just what you bring to the table," she said.

"In the last five years, there hasn't been a single company that hasn't tried hard to sell what culture they bring to their employees."

Full speed ahead for carmakers

Carmakers made big gains among engineering and IT students. Volvo did especially well, climbing to 28th in the ranking from 54th.

"If you are an engineer, this is the time to work in the automotive industry," said Tattanelli.

"Companies like Volvo are socially engaged organizations who value ethics and trust — these are key drivers for millennials," she added.

The top 10 employers among European engineering and IT students:

  1. Google
  2. Microsoft
  3. IBM (IBM)
  4. Siemens (SIEGY)
  5. Daimler/Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF)
  6. Bosch
  7. General Electric (GE)
  8. Airbus (EADSY)
  9. Intel (INTC)
  10. BMW (BMWYY)

The 2018 Universum rankings are based on a survey of nearly 200,000 business, engineering and IT students across Europe's 12 largest economies.

