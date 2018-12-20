Clear

Marcel Hirscher adds another record in 63rd World Cup win

In a record-breaking career, Marcel Hirscher has added another first by winning an unprecedented 14th World ...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 10:46 AM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 10:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In a record-breaking career, Marcel Hirscher has added another first by winning an unprecedented 14th World Cup event in the same calendar year.

The Austrian superstar took victory in a slalom in Saalbach-Hinterglemm to earn his 63rd World Cup win overall Thursday.

Marcel Hirscher

Sports figures

The 29-year-old has now won five times since October as he looks to extend his record to eight consecutive World Cup overall crowns.

Hirscher sits third on the list of most successful skiers on the World Cup circuit, 19 wins behind Lindsey Vonn, who is retiring after the Lake Louise event in 2019.

The record holder is Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark with 86 victories.

Stenmark held the previous record of 13 wins in a calendar year, achieved in 1977 and 1979, according to Gracenote.

Visit CNN.com/Sport for more news, features and videos

Hirscher led after a barnstorming first run at Saalbach and had plenty in hand to beat France's Loic Meillard by 0.38 seconds.

His long-time rival Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was 0.47 seconds adrift in third.

READ: Horror crash for Gisin in Val Gardena

READ: Shiffrin sparkles in St. Moritz clean sweep

Hirscher, a double Olympic champion from PyeongChang 2018, is also bidding to defend his world titles in slalom and giant slalom at February's World Championships in Are, Sweden.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Rain moves in to the region
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Commissioners are looking for a new site for a proposed jail

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Medication Flavoring - Milburn Pharmacy

Image

Governor's review of 2018 and preview of 2019

Image

Name released in Officer Involved Shooting

Image

Rain, mostly cloudy. High: 50°

Image

ISU Hoops

Image

John McClain

Image

Jack Sherman

Image

Name released in Officer Involved Shooting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools