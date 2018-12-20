Clear

Tencent just invested in this Indian food startup

Tencent is making yet another big bet on India's fast-growing tech industry.The Chinese company was o...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 9:36 AM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 9:36 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tencent is making yet another big bet on India's fast-growing tech industry.

The Chinese company was one of several investors that just contributed to a $1 billion round of funding for Indian food delivery app Swiggy.

Asia

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Company activities and management

Company strategy

Continents and regions

Food and drink

India

Indian food

International cuisine

South Asia

Startups

Technology

Tencent Holdings Limited

Naspers

Nearly 70% of the new investment came from Tencent's biggest shareholder, South Africa's Naspers. Tencent (TCEHY) did not reveal the size of its own investment.

Naspers (NAPRF) announced the latest funding round Thursday.

The deal values Swiggy at $3.3 billion, according to Indian media reports, up from $1 billion at the end of June 2018. A spokeswoman for the company declined to comment on its valuation.

Naspers, which owns 31% of Tencent, first invested in Swiggy in 2017 and has led multiple rounds of funding into the startup since then.

The South African conglomerate, which started in 1915 as a small publishing house, has built a web of tech investments across 120 countries in some of the world's best-known startups.

Its other investments in India include online classifieds business OLX, travel website MakeMyTrip and education platform BYJU's, into which it led a $540 million funding round earlier this week.

Naspers also got $1.6 billion from Walmart's (WMT) blockbuster takeover of India's top e-commerce company, Flipkart, selling its 11% stake to the Arkansas-based retailer.

Tencent is no stranger to India's tech scene either, with its own stake in Flipkart as well as an investment in the country's biggest ride-hailing firm Ola.

But Swiggy marks a new foray for the Chinese tech company. The food delivery service, which Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk described to CNN as "the fastest growing company I've seen in a decade," works with more than 50,000 restaurants across 50 Indian cities.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Rain moves in to the region
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Commissioners are looking for a new site for a proposed jail

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Medication Flavoring - Milburn Pharmacy

Image

Governor's review of 2018 and preview of 2019

Image

Name released in Officer Involved Shooting

Image

Rain, mostly cloudy. High: 50°

Image

ISU Hoops

Image

John McClain

Image

Jack Sherman

Image

Name released in Officer Involved Shooting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools