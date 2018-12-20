Clear

Autistic man who went overboard on Carnival cruise was traveling with special needs group

The family of a 22-year-old autistic Georgia man who went overboard on a Mexico-bound cruise says he was tra...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 9:36 AM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 9:36 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The family of a 22-year-old autistic Georgia man who went overboard on a Mexico-bound cruise says he was traveling with a nonprofit organization that works with disabled adults.

Luke Renner of John's Creek, an Atlanta suburb, climbed over a deck rail the day after the ship departed from Mobile, Alabama, according to Carnival Cruise Line. Renner went missing Sunday evening from the Carnival Fantasy, the cruise line said.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Arts and entertainment

Autism

Circuses and carnivals

Cruises

Developmental disabilities

Disability and society

Disabled persons

Diseases and disorders

Health and medical

Ship and boat accidents

Society

Tourism

Travel and tourism

"His family believes he may have been under the mistaken assumption that he was going swimming," a Carnival statement said.

Carnival informed the Coast Guard on Monday that it was not able to find Renner, and Mexican authorities were notified. The Coast Guard said Thursday morning it "is engaged with the Carnival Fantasy and is continuing to monitor the situation."

The family has requested privacy but released a statement saying Renner loved milkshakes, nachos, guacamole and smoothies, and describing him as "a light in our lives, funny, unusual, and, for a child with autism, loving and affectionate. He was our boy."

"Luke is with Jesus now, jumping up and down, and he can express himself clearly, and be understood. No more seizures, no more meds. We can't wait to talk to him," the statement said.

"We truly believe he knows he was well loved, but we would like to ask him why he hid a favorite decorative pillow, his sister's curling iron, and father's new camera lens. We know he will answer with that mischievous smile that warmed our hearts and will remain with us forever."

Renner also loved cruises and the Wishes 4 Me special needs community where he lived, the family said. The nonprofit bills itself as an organization that helps disabled adults achieve more active and involved lives.

"No one knows what a normal life really looks like, but all of us essentially want the same thing- independence, love and dignity," the group's website says.

Wishes 4 Me, which the family says planned the cruise, did not immediately reply to an overnight email seeking comment, but the family said in its statement it casts no blame on the organization.

"Although we are devastated by his death, we are thankful he was there with people we loved and trusted, when he died. We are confident Wishes 4 Me watched over him with the utmost care and we do not hold them in any way responsible," the family said.

Renner will be remembered at a private celebration, they said.

The Fantasy is scheduled to return Thursday from its trip to Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Rain moves in to the region
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Commissioners are looking for a new site for a proposed jail

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Medication Flavoring - Milburn Pharmacy

Image

Governor's review of 2018 and preview of 2019

Image

Name released in Officer Involved Shooting

Image

Rain, mostly cloudy. High: 50°

Image

ISU Hoops

Image

John McClain

Image

Jack Sherman

Image

Name released in Officer Involved Shooting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools