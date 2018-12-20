Clear

Arrests made after tourists murdered in Morocco

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of two Scandinavian tourists in the mountain...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 7:48 AM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 7:48 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of two Scandinavian tourists in the mountains of Morocco, the Moroccan Press Agency reported on Thursday.

A possible terrorist motive is being explored, investigators confirmed, after the bodies were discovered in the High Atlas mountain range.

"A Danish and a Norwegian's bodies were found after they had been murdered with a melee weapon," according to the agency.

The first suspect was arrested on Tuesday, the Central Bureau for Judicial Investigation confirmed.

"An investigation into the possibility of a motive of terrorism in the crime is also underway," the bureau said in a statement.

