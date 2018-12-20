Arrests made after tourists murdered in Morocco

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of two Scandinavian tourists in the mountains of Morocco, the Moroccan Press Agency reported on Thursday.

A possible terrorist motive is being explored, investigators confirmed, after the bodies were discovered in the High Atlas mountain range.

"A Danish and a Norwegian's bodies were found after they had been murdered with a melee weapon," according to the agency.

The first suspect was arrested on Tuesday, the Central Bureau for Judicial Investigation confirmed.

"An investigation into the possibility of a motive of terrorism in the crime is also underway," the bureau said in a statement.