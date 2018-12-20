Clear

Korean Air 'nut rage' scandal: Flight attendant awarded $18,000 settlement

A former Korean Air executive who excoriated a flight attendant for giving her macadamia nuts in a bag instead of a porcelain bowl as their plane prepared to take off has been ordered to pay almost $18,000 to the victim of her outrage.

The now infamous "nut rage" incident took place in 2014, when Heather Cho -- vice president of Korean Air at the time and daughter of the company's CEO, Cho Yang-ho -- demanded the plane return to its gate at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport so the flight attendant could be removed.

The event prompted public outrage and led the South Korean government to increase the penalties for unruly air passengers.

Heather Cho served five months of a one-year prison sentence after a Korean court found her guilty of violating aviation law.

The flight attendant filed civil suits against Cho and Korean Air, asking for a total of 400 million South Korean won ($354,000).

Cho and her sister, Emily, have both been fired from Korean Air by their father in the aftermath of scandals.

Emily Cho triggered public anger after reports emerged that she insulted an advertising executive and threw water in his face earlier this year. She has apologized, saying what she did was "foolish." But labor unions demanded Cho step down as senior vice president and face punishment.

Many of South Korea's biggest businesses -- including Korean Air, Samsung and Hyundai -- are family-run conglomerates known as "chaebol" inside the country.

South Koreans have long voiced frustration over what they see as corrupt and entitled behavior by the families that run chaebols.

