Clear

Trump's pick for attorney general warns Mueller's obstruction inquiry 'fatally misconceived' in memo to DOJ

Former Attorney General William "Bill" Barr, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Justice Department, r...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 12:42 AM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 12:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Attorney General William "Bill" Barr, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Justice Department, reached a decisive and controversial conclusion that Trump's interactions with ex-FBI Director James Comey would not constitute obstruction of justice, according to a copy of a newly released June 2018 memo to senior Justice officials.

The fact that Barr weighed in on such a sensitive issue and would be poised to oversee Mueller's work, if confirmed as attorney general, will undoubtedly now thrust his nomination into greater controversy.

Bill Barr

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Investigations

James Comey

Law and legal system

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Justice departments

Robert Mueller

US federal government

White House

Barr has not shied away from defending Trump's firing of Comey, but the June 8 memo -- first reported by the Wall Street Journal and provided to lawmakers late Wednesday -- offers a detailed analysis of one of the most consequential episodes of Trump's presidency, concluding that while he's "in the dark about many facts," special counsel Robert Mueller's obstruction inquiry was "fatally misconceived." Barr adds that Trump asking Comey to let go of the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn and later firing Comey were within his powers as head of the executive branch.

"Mueller should not be able to demand that the President submit to an interrogation about alleged obstruction," Barr wrote. "If embraced by the Department, this theory would have potentially disastrous implications, not just for the Presidency, but for the Executive branch as a whole and the Department in particular."

The full repercussions of the President's behavior toward Comey are yet to be resolved, as the matter is still under investigation by Mueller.

Barr's memo to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Assistant Attorney General Steven Engel, who leads the Office of Legal Counsel, was unsolicited, according to a Justice Department official. The official said Barr had "no non-public information about the Special Counsel's investigation when preparing the memorandum (and still has none)," which he wrote as a "former official" when he was a law firm partner and private citizen. At the time, Attorney General Jeff Sessions was still in office, but his job security was always less than rock-solid, as the President regularly lambasted him for stepping aside from the Russia investigation.

"I have admired Bill Barr for decades, and I believe that he will be an outstanding Attorney General," Rosenstein said in a statement Wednesday night. "Many people offer unsolicited advice, directly or through the news media, about legal issues they believe are pending before the Department of Justice. At no time did former Attorney General Barr seek or receive from me any non-public information regarding any ongoing investigation, including the Special Counsel investigation. His memo has had no impact on the investigation."

Barr's memo is sure to draw significant scrutiny now from Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill already troubled by his past comments on the special counsel's investigation.

Barr previously wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post entitled, "Trump made the right call on Comey," criticizing the former FBI director for flouting longstanding Justice Department protocols when he announced in July 2016 that he wouldn't recommend charges against Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified info during her time as secretary of state, usurping the role of the attorney general at the time.

"I think it is quite understandable that the administration would not want an FBI director who did not recognize established limits on his powers," he wrote.

Later, Barr called the special counsel's obstruction of justice inquiry "asinine" in a June 2017 interview with the Hill.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
A Rather Mild Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Hoops

Image

John McClain

Image

Jack Sherman

Image

Name released in Officer Involved Shooting

Image

Eat McDonald's and support the Boys and Girls Club

Image

It's never too early to instill the love of learning

Image

Local food program feeds hundreds of children

Image

Christmas trees after Christmas Part 2

Image

Toy for Kids helps more than 100 families in Jasper County

Image

Christmas trees after Christmas

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools