Clear

2 troops sue over discharges, claiming it's because they're HIV-positive

Two service members with HIV are suing the Trump administration, arguing that they are being discharged beca...

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 9:09 PM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 9:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two service members with HIV are suing the Trump administration, arguing that they are being discharged because of their HIV status in an "unconstitutional and improper" fashion.

The lawsuit claims the Pentagon is discriminating against service members with HIV because of a long-standing Department of Defense rule that says they can't deploy outside the US without a waiver. The Trump administration introduced a new rule in February that said any service member who can't be deployed outside the United States for more than one continuous year should be separated from service.

AIDS and HIV

Armed forces

Diseases and disorders

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Health and medical

Immune system disorders

Infectious diseases

Law and legal system

Lawsuits and claims

Military

Political Figures - US

Politics

Trial and procedure

US federal government

White House

Government organizations - US

US Department of Defense

US federal departments and agencies

Proponents of the policy said it reduced the burden on deployable service members, who were deploying at higher rates due to the need to cover for those service personnel who are not deployable.

"This directive arguably would have applied to almost all Service members living with HIV," the lawsuit says.

The two service members, named in the suit as "Richard Roe" and "Victor Voe," argue that they "are being discharged despite the contrary recommendations of their commanding officers and physicians solely because they have tested positive" for HIV -- despite adhering to treatment plans and not showing symptoms.

Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek pushed back on the allegations.

"The Air Force does not find all Airmen with asymptomatic HIV unfit, and has returned more than 150 such Airmen to duty," she said in a statement.

"Any Airman with a chronic or progressive illness is referred to the Disability Evaluation System for medical evaluation of fitness for continued service," Stefanek added. "Each fitness determination is conducted on a case by case basis."

The lawsuit is another data point in the uneasy relationship between the LGBTQ community and the Pentagon under the Trump administration. The administration has come under fire for its general stances on LGBTQ issues, including its military transgender ban -- which the courts have so far blocked from taking effect -- and the way it distanced itself from the Defense Department's annual LGBT Pride Month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
A Rather Mild Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Name released in Officer Involved Shooting

Image

Eat McDonald's and support the Boys and Girls Club

Image

It's never too early to instill the love of learning

Image

Local food program feeds hundreds of children

Image

Christmas trees after Christmas Part 2

Image

Toy for Kids helps more than 100 families in Jasper County

Image

Christmas trees after Christmas

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Bicentennial Celebration: the big history of the little brick schoolhouse

Image

Alumni Gift Paves Way for Kremer Innovation Center at Rose-Hulman

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools