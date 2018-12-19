After months apart, a Yemeni mother will see her dying son

After more than two months apart from her young son, a Yemeni mother may get to see her boy before he takes his last breath at a California hospital.

Shaima Swileh, who was barred from traveling to the United States under the White House travel ban, will arrive in the country Wednesday night to see her dying son after the US State Department granted her a visa this week.

Continents and regions North America The Americas United States Middle East Middle East and North Africa Yemen Passports and travel visas Travel and tourism

She last saw her 2-year-old son, Abdullah, on October 1 when her husband, Ali Hassan, 22, flew him to the United States for treatment for a genetic brain condition. Abdullah is the couple's only child.

Hassan and Abdullah are American citizens, but the ban restricts Yemeni nationals like Swileh from entering the country.

Swileh flew out of Egypt and is expected to land at San Francisco International Airport around 10:30 p.m. Abdullah is on life support 22 miles from the airport at the University of California San Francisco's Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.

Her husband, who made a public plea to President Donald Trump, told CNN this week that Swileh just wants to see their son to "give him a kiss before he goes."

"She's going crazy," he said this week.

Doctors have told Hassan that patients like his son are usually on life support for two or three weeks, or a month at most. Abdullah has been on a ventilator at the Children's Hospital for more than a month.

Swileh is traveling to the United States on an I-130 visa, which allows close relatives of American citizens to enter the country, according to Basim Elkarra, the executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations' Sacramento Valley chapter.

A fundraising effort is paying for her flight and the boy's funeral, according to Elkarra.

The President's travel ban, which has been touted as a way to thwart terrorists' entry into the United States, has drawn legal challenges. But the executive order still restricts citizens of Yemen and six other countries from entering the country.

According to the State Department, consul officers can make exceptions to the travel restriction when a visa's "issuance is in the national interest, the applicant poses no national security or public safety threat to the United States, and denial of the visa would cause undue hardship."

Hassan told his CNN on Wednesday his wife called him crying when she found out she had been granted the waiver.

"She was literally crying of happiness," Hassan said.

Swileh had been crying tears of sadness daily, too, her husband said. Hassan said he knows time is running out. His wife already missed a milestone in their son's sort life: Abdullah's second birthday on Saturday.

"All families belong together. There is nobody that should be separated," Hassan said.