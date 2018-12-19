Stocks turn negative after Fed raises interest rates

The Dow gave up its earlier gains Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced that it would raise rates for the fourth time this year.

Investors are worried that the Fed adjusted its economic growth forecast lower for 2019 while still signaling that it would continue to raise rates — albeit at a slower pace.

All three major indexes turned negative after the announcement. The S&P 500 was down about 0.1% while the Nasdaq was down about 0.5%. The Dow was up 382 points at its peak.

The stock market priced in a steady stream of rate hikes next year, but a slower pace of rate hikes in 2019 would not necessarily be great news.

The Fed signaled that it would slow its rollout because it expects the economy to soften a bit. Signs of an economic slowdown are starting to become apparent in the housing market, corporate outlooks and commodities markets.

"It does open the door to a slower pace of increases, which translates into a more patient Fed," said Lindsey Piegza, Stifel chief economist, on CNN Business' Markets Now live show with CNN Business editor-at-large Richard Quest Wednesday.

Piegza noted that the housing market has been particularly soft. She called attention to the fact that homebuyers are using more credit than historical norms to purchase their houses. That signals pay increases haven't quite taken hold the way economists hoped they would during the past decade's economic and job boom.

That, combined with other warning signs, calls into question whether the Fed should raise rates as strongly in 2019 as it did in 2018, Piegza said.

Still, Piegza predicts the economy will avoid a recession in 2019. Momentum will slow, however. She thinks the US economy will grow in a range of 1.5% to 1.8% next year, and it will probably enter a recession in 2020.

