Clear

Stocks turn negative after Fed raises interest rates

The Dow gave up its earlier gains Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced that it would raise rates fo...

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 2:41 PM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 2:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Dow gave up its earlier gains Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced that it would raise rates for the fourth time this year.

Investors are worried that the Fed adjusted its economic growth forecast lower for 2019 while still signaling that it would continue to raise rates — albeit at a slower pace.

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

Financial markets and investing

Securities trading

Stock markets

Government organizations - US

Interest rates

The Fed

US federal departments and agencies

US government independent agencies

Economy and economic indicators

Economic policy

Monetary policy

All three major indexes turned negative after the announcement. The S&P 500 was down about 0.1% while the Nasdaq was down about 0.5%. The Dow was up 382 points at its peak.

The stock market priced in a steady stream of rate hikes next year, but a slower pace of rate hikes in 2019 would not necessarily be great news.

The Fed signaled that it would slow its rollout because it expects the economy to soften a bit. Signs of an economic slowdown are starting to become apparent in the housing market, corporate outlooks and commodities markets.

"It does open the door to a slower pace of increases, which translates into a more patient Fed," said Lindsey Piegza, Stifel chief economist, on CNN Business' Markets Now live show with CNN Business editor-at-large Richard Quest Wednesday.

Piegza noted that the housing market has been particularly soft. She called attention to the fact that homebuyers are using more credit than historical norms to purchase their houses. That signals pay increases haven't quite taken hold the way economists hoped they would during the past decade's economic and job boom.

That, combined with other warning signs, calls into question whether the Fed should raise rates as strongly in 2019 as it did in 2018, Piegza said.

Still, Piegza predicts the economy will avoid a recession in 2019. Momentum will slow, however. She thinks the US economy will grow in a range of 1.5% to 1.8% next year, and it will probably enter a recession in 2020.

Lindsey Bell, CFRA Research Investment Strategist, will join Quest to discuss the Fed's meeting and the stock market on "Markets Now" Wednesday.

"Markets Now" will streams live from the New York Stock Exchange again Thursday at 12:45 p.m. ET. Hosted by CNN's business correspondents, the 15-minute program features incisive commentary from experts.

You can watch "Markets Now" at CNN.com/MarketsNow from your desk or on your phone or tablet. If you can't catch the show live, check out highlights online and through the Markets Now newsletter, delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Warm, breezy and mild!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Battle of the Badges

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Police investigating overnight shooting

Image

Partly cloudy and mild. Becoming breezy. High: 50°

Image

Rose Hulman

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Barr Reeve

Image

Rick's Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools