Two former officers were indicted after an altercation with a middle school student in Louisiana

Two former police officers in Louisiana have been indicted after they were captured on a surveillance video in a confrontation with a middle school student, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

A grand jury on Friday indicted Daniel Cipriano on one count of simple battery and Anthony Dupre on one count of malfeasance in office in connection with the October incident involving a 14-year-old at Brusly Middle School, CNN affiliate WBRZ reported.

CNN has not been able to obtain a copy of the indictment.

The officers, who were members of the Brusly police department in Brusly, southwest of Baton Rouge, are no longer employed with the force. West Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Ricky Ward told CNN they were fired; WBRZ and CNN affiliate WAFB reported that the officers resigned.

"These two police officers responded inappropriately and that physical confrontation to the extent seen in the video, was totally unnecessary and uncalled for, especially in light of the student's size and age," Ward wrote in an email.

It's unclear what occurred before the altercation or why the officers were called.

Surveillance video shows one officer approach the student in the school office. As the student moves toward the office door, the officer wrestles him to the ground as others in the office look on. The two are mostly out of the camera's view. More than a minute later, the officer is seen lifting the student up, flipping him over, and slamming him back to the floor.

More than three minutes into the video, a second officer enters the office and appears to assist the first officer. The second officer then slams the student, who appears to be restrained, on a counter, before both officers escort him out the door.

The incident allegedly left the middle school student bruised and bloodied, WBRZ reported.

Dupre could not be reached late Tuesday. A working number couldn't be located for Cipriano late Tuesday.

Brusly police chief Jonathan Lefeaux did not return calls from CNN on Monday and Tuesday.

Kwame Asante, an attorney for the middle schooler's family told WBRZ on Friday that the boy's family is "pleased someone is being held responsible."

But the teenager's grandmother said that she was not satisfied with the indictment, WBRZ reported, calling it a "slap on the wrist."