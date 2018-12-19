Clear

Jim Rogers, utility CEO who advocated for clean energy, dies

Jim Rogers, a former electric utility executive who was known as an advocate for clean energy, died Tuesday....

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 1:00 PM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 1:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Jim Rogers, a former electric utility executive who was known as an advocate for clean energy, died Tuesday. He was 71.

Rogers was CEO of a number of different electric utilities. Rogers ended up leading Duke Energy after a 2012 merger with Progress Energy created what was then Ameria's largest electric company. He retired a year later.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Electric power industry

Energy and environment

Energy and utilities

Energy efficiency and conservation

Environment and natural resources

Environmentalism

Renewable energy

Utilities industry

Companies

Duke Energy Corporation

Environmentalists criticized Duke Energy (DUK) for its use of coal, but Rogers became well known for his early concern with climate change and his efforts to move the utility industry away from using coal. He was praised Tuesday by Ralph Cavanagh, the energy co-director of the National Resources Defense Council.

"Jim will be remembered for all he did to convert America's electricity sector into an essential clean energy partner," said Cavanagh. "He understood earlier than most the promise of energy efficiency and renewable energy, and embraced them at a time when many of his utility peers were skeptical at best."

Duke's carbon emissions have been cut 31% since 2005. It has invested $7 billion in wind and solar facilities across the nation.

Rogers was CEO of PSI Energy from 1988 to 1994. He then moved onto Cinergy, a utility he led for more than 11 years before it merged it with Duke in 2006. He become CEO of the combined company.

"Our industry has lost one of its most influential and extraordinary leaders," said Duke CEO Lynn Good. "He was not afraid to tackle the hard questions with a personable style that brought people together for positive solutions. We will miss Jim but we will also long remember his accomplishments and his mission to light the world."

Since retiring from Duke he spent much of his time working on bringing clean, sustainable energy to rural people in low-income nations. He was the founding chairman of the Institute for Electric Efficiency, former co-chair of the Alliance to Save Energy.

Rogers was living in Charlotte, where Duke is based. He was active in the growth of the city, credited with bringing 2012 Democratic convention to the city. Born in Alabama and raised in Kentucky, he was traveling in Louisville when he died suddenly on Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Warm, breezy and mild!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Battle of the Badges

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Police investigating overnight shooting

Image

Partly cloudy and mild. Becoming breezy. High: 50°

Image

Rose Hulman

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Barr Reeve

Image

Rick's Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools