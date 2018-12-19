Clear

Stars pay tribute to the late Chris Farley

Tuesday marked the 21st anniversary of the death of actor Chris Farley, and some of his famous friends pause...

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 11:11 AM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 11:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tuesday marked the 21st anniversary of the death of actor Chris Farley, and some of his famous friends paused to remember him.

The "Saturday Night Live" star died December 18, 1997, from an accidental overdose of cocaine and morphine. He was 33.

Celebrities

Chris Farley

On Tuesday, Stephen Colbert tweeted, "Chris Farley and I started at Second City on the same day."

"You knew the minute you saw him on stage he was great. He was sweet and smart and funny," Colbert wrote. "When I heard he had died, 21 years ago today, I fell to the ground. Rest In Peace."

Farley's best friend, David Spade, tweeted a reel of some of the late actor's best moments from one of the pair's most beloved films.

"21 years ago one of the greats died Chris Farley," Spade wrote. "Here's some gag reel stuff of him from Tommyboy."

But it was a musical tribute by one of Farley's other dear friends that moved many fans.

On Twitter, Adam Sandler shared a video of himself performing an homage to Farley from Sandler's "100% Fresh" Netflix special.

"We all miss you bud," Sandler tweeted.

The expletive-filled song references some of Farley's famous "SNL" skits and some personal moments the pair shared.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Warm, breezy and mild!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Battle of the Badges

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Police investigating overnight shooting

Image

Partly cloudy and mild. Becoming breezy. High: 50°

Image

Rose Hulman

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Barr Reeve

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Parke Heritage

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools