Clear

Dan Crenshaw called Pete Davidson after scare

US Rep.-elect Dan Crenshaw called Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson to offer his support following Davidson's troubling post on social media. The two met after Davidson mocked Crenshaw on SNL.

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 11:20 AM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 11:22 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Their connection started with a controversy, but US Rep.-elect Dan Crenshaw is offering support to "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson after the comedian shared a troubling Instagram post.

Crenshaw told CNN affiliate KPRC2 Houston he talked to the "SNL" star Sunday.

"I told him everyone had a purpose in this world," Crenshaw said. "God put you here for a reason. It's your job to find that purpose. And you should live that way."

Davidson was the subject of a New York Police Department wellness check over the weekend after his post on social media raised concerns he may have been contemplating suicide.

Davidson's friends soon rallied around him.

Pete Davidson's friends rally to his side

"As soon as he posted that, his circle immediately jumped into action," a source with knowledge of the situation told CNN. "That includes his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, who dropped everything to be there for him."

Last month Davidson was slammed for mocking Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who lost his right eye in 2012 while serving in Afghanistan, during a comedy bit on "SNL."

Davidson apologized the following week during the show's "Weekend Update" segment, and Crenshaw, the US representative-elect for Texas' 2nd Congressional District, showed up during it.

'SNL' brings on congressman-elect to get apology from Pete Davidson

In what was a moving moment for many fans, the pair shook hands and reflected on the controversy.

After Davidson thanked him for coming on the show, the soon-to-be congressman jokingly responded, "Thanks for making a Republican look good."

Crenshaw said he reached out to Davidson, even though they "don't go back very far."

"We're not good friends," Crenshaw told the Houston TV station. "But I think he appreciated hearing from me."

The man whom Davidson called a "war hero" said he told the actor, "Know you have value."

"Especially a guy like that," Crenshaw told the station. "Sometimes he makes people laugh. Sometimes he makes people mad. But he makes people laugh a lot. It was a good conversation."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Warm, breezy and mild!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Battle of the Badges

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Police investigating overnight shooting

Image

Partly cloudy and mild. Becoming breezy. High: 50°

Image

Rose Hulman

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Barr Reeve

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Parke Heritage

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools