Clear

Sweden's ICEHOTEL opens for 2018/2019

The wintriest of winter getaways is back. As the annual Arctic deep freeze gets underway, Sweden's ...

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 11:12 AM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 11:12 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The wintriest of winter getaways is back. As the annual Arctic deep freeze gets underway, Sweden's ICEHOTEL is opening its frosty doors.

And this year its icy rooms are as beautiful as ever.

Arts and entertainment

Visual arts

Continents and regions

Europe

Northern Europe

Sweden

The famous hotel regenerates every year -- and for 2018/19 some 15 new have been suites created by a 34 artists and designers from across 13 countries.

Since 2016, part of the hotel has been permanent thanks to solar-powered cooling technology, allowing guests to test the cold temperatures all year round.

But in a tradition spanning almost 30 years, part of the hotel remains transitory -- each year when the old ice melts, new applications come forward and a panel of artists and ice experts choose the best of the best.

The winners travel to Sweden to help make their frozen visions a reality, aided by experienced ice artists.

Nature theme

Many of this year's suites are inspired by the natural world.

This seems appropriate. ICEHOTEL's DNA is intertwined with its picturesque surroundings -- the ice is sourced from the nearby Torne River, Sweden's northernmost and the biggest national river.

Among this year's creations is "The Living Ocean Suite," by Jonathan Green and his daughter Marnie from England. It's an icy underwater haven complete with coral and fish.

"The suite is inspired by the climate changes and the overfishing that affects our oceans," says Green. "I also thought the idea of using frozen water from a river in northern Sweden to create an ocean with shells, fish, and corals is exciting."

Other designs are more mythical. A team from Sweden, Spain and Slovakia designed "Haven," a supposed magical ice portal attended by imposing creatures.

"We are inspired by the meeting of people and want to create an experience that invites curiosity, creativity, and collaboration," says one of Haven's designers, Jonas Johannson.

The sparkly ice in the hotel is illuminated by specifically curated light design, adding an otherworldly air to the hotel's cool interiors.

Get creative

Roughly 70,000 guests a year visit ICEHOTEL, where a survival course is offered to help guests adapt to their frozen surroundings.

Plus there are warm cabins on offer -- so guests can switch between staying in the cold rooms and sleeping in the warmth they might be more accustomed to.

The current edition of ICEHOTEL is open now until April 13 2019. Prices for two adults start at SEK 1,549 ($170) for a warm room and SEK 2,354 ($260) for an ice room.

Next year will see ICEHOTEL celebrating three decades of icy artistic creations. Submissions are already open, so if you're feeling inspired you can get creative now.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Warm, breezy and mild!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Battle of the Badges

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Police investigating overnight shooting

Image

Partly cloudy and mild. Becoming breezy. High: 50°

Image

Rose Hulman

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Barr Reeve

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Parke Heritage

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools