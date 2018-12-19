Clear

Corbyn accused by UK Conservatives of calling May a 'stupid woman'

British lawmakers erupted in fury on Wednesday after opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn was accused by Conserva...

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 11:12 AM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 11:12 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

British lawmakers erupted in fury on Wednesday after opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn was accused by Conservatives of calling Theresa May a "stupid woman" during Prime Minister's Questions.

The Labour leader appeared to mouth the insult towards the PM in parliament after she compared his attempt at calling a no-confidence vote in her amid the continuing Brexit deadlock earlier this week to Christmas "pantomime."

Celebrities

Jeremy Corbyn

Political Figures - Intl

Theresa May

Conservatism

Society

Continents and regions

Europe

Northern Europe

United Kingdom

"I know it's the Christmas season and the pantomime season. He's going to put a confidence vote, oh yes he is, oh no he isn't," May jeered.

"I've got some advice. Look behind you! They are not impressed and neither is the country."

Corbyn's actions brought condemnation from lawmakers who urged him to either "apologize or clarify" what he had mouthed. Deputy Conservative chairman, James Cleverly posted on twitter: "This kind of misogynistic language must not be tolerated."

Labour's spokesman later told CNN that Corbyn said "stupid people."

"Jeremy Corbyn said 'stupid people,'" the spokesman told CNN.

"Corbyn's comment was to the wider situation in the House of Commons and its pantomime-type behavior.

"He has no time for any misogynistic abuse."

May responded in parliament to Corbyn shortly after the heated exchange, telling the Commons lawmakers "should be aiming to encourage women to come into this chamber."

"I think that everybody in this House, particularly in its 100th year, the anniversary of women getting the vote, should be aiming to encourage women to come into this chamber and to stand in this chamber, and should therefore use appropriate language in this chamber when they are referring to female members," May said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Warm, breezy and mild!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Battle of the Badges

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Police investigating overnight shooting

Image

Partly cloudy and mild. Becoming breezy. High: 50°

Image

Rose Hulman

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Barr Reeve

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Parke Heritage

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools