Clear

Michelle Obama leaving WH: 'Bye Felicia'

Michelle Obama reveals what was going through her mind as she left the White House on President Trump's inauguration day.

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 9:29 AM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 9:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former first lady Michelle Obama said that as she bid farewell to the White House after President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017, one thought was clear: "Bye, Felicia!"

Obama's remark -- a phrase borrowed from Ice Cube's 1995 film "Friday" that is used to smugly dismiss a person or situation -- came during an interview with NBC's Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" late Tuesday. As Fallon showed the former first lady a photo of her and former President Barack Obama waving just before departing on the president's plane, he asked her to "walk me through" what was going through her mind in that moment.

"Bye, Felicia!" Obama quipped, causing both Fallon and the audience to burst into laughter. The show's band, "The Roots," sounded off a rimshot.

"Is that what was going through your mind?" Fallon asked

"A lot was going on that day," Obama replied. "That was a day."

For Obama, this wasn't the first time she publicly used the phrase to describe her feelings that day. In November, she told Oprah during an event for her memoir "Becoming" that she felt like saying it, according to People magazine.

In the nearly two years since leaving the White House, the former first lady has revealed other tidbits about her mood that day in January 2017, including that she "stopped even trying to smile" during Trump's inauguration.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 25°
Warm, breezy and mild!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Police investigating overnight shooting

Image

Partly cloudy and mild. Becoming breezy. High: 50°

Image

Rose Hulman

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Barr Reeve

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

Jonas Griffith

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools