Clear

Petition calls on Disney to drop 'Hakuna Matata' trademark

An online petition is calling on Disney to relinquish its trademark of the Swahili phrase "Hakuna Matata."...

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 9:22 AM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 9:22 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An online petition is calling on Disney to relinquish its trademark of the Swahili phrase "Hakuna Matata."

The phrase, which roughly translates to "no problems" or "no worries" and is a common expression in parts of eastern and southern Africa, is perhaps best known as a song in Disney's 1994 hit movie "The Lion King."

Africa

Companies

Continents and regions

Intellectual property

Intellectual property law

Law and legal system

Trademark law

Trademarks

Walt Disney Company

The company trademarked the expression the same year, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The petition, created by Zimbabwean activist Shelton Mpala, has received more than 50,000 signatures.

Mpala told CNN he started the petition "to draw attention to the appropriation of African culture and the importance of protecting our heritage, identity and culture from being exploited for financial gain by third parties."

"This plundered artwork serves to enrich or benefit these museums and corporations and not the creators or people it's derived from," Mpala said.

Disney has not responded to CNN's request for comment.

Liz Lenjo, a Kenyan intellectual property and entertainment lawyer, disagrees with the petition. Lenjo said Disney "has not stolen anything" and the outrage over the trademark is misplaced. The blame should go to social media for "blowing things out of proportion" Lenjo said.

"The use of 'Hakuna Matata' by Disney does not take away the value of the language," Lenjo told CNN. "East Africans or whoever speaks Swahili worldwide are not restricted from using the phrase."

She added: "The conversation on the internet has been blowing up because of a misconception and misunderstanding around intellectual property law, the ethos behind intellectual property law and the various regimes of protection."

A remake of the "The Lion King" is due for release in 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 25°
Warm, breezy and mild!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Police investigating overnight shooting

Image

Partly cloudy and mild. Becoming breezy. High: 50°

Image

Rose Hulman

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Barr Reeve

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

Jonas Griffith

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools