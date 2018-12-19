Clear

Cuomo, Lemon slam Fox News' hateful speech

CNN's Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon discuss Fox News' Tucker Carlson's "dirtier" immigration comment, claiming Carlson uses his platform to spin the truth and spread division.

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 12:37 AM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 1:01 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

More than a dozen companies have announced they will either pull or suspend their advertising from Tucker Carlson's Fox News show over comments about immigration he made last week.

Land Rover, IHOP, Ancestry.com, Just For Men, Minted, Smile Direct, Pacific Life, ScotteVest, Nerd Wallet, TD Ameritrade, Bowflex, CareerBuilder, Zenni and the Chase United MileagePlus Explorer card had as of Tuesday afternoon all released statements saying that they would no longer advertise on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

The retreat from Carlson's program came as liberal activists and organizations pressured companies to abandon the show.

Carlson, a conservative who has made the subject of immigration a hallmark of his program, made the comments that led to the advertisers' decisions on Thursday night, when he said on his show that mass-immigration "makes our country poorer, and dirtier, and more divided."

After an initial backlash that included at least three advertisers pulling their commercials, Carlson defended those comments on his show Monday night, showing images of trash left at the US-Mexico border and arguing that "huge swaths of the region are covered with garbage and waste" left behind by immigrants "that degrade the soil and kill wildlife."

Carlson added on Monday night that "the left" wants him to "shut up," but that he would not because he was "not intimidated."

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, a Fox News spokesperson said, "We cannot and will not allow voices like Tucker Carlson to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts from the likes of Moveon.org, Media Matters and Sleeping Giants."

The Fox News spokesperson added, "While we do not advocate boycotts, these same groups never target other broadcasters and operate under a grossly hypocritical double standard given their intolerance to all opposing points of view."

The Fox News spokesperson said that all of the advertisers were moving their commercials to other shows on the network and that as a result no revenue had been lost.

Some companies have released statements suggesting that they would continue to run advertisements on the program.

Fox News has faced similar advertiser boycotts before.

In April, more than a dozen companies said they would no longer advertise on Laura Ingraham's show after Ingraham mocked David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting who has become a vocal advocate for gun control.

Last year, a separate advertiser backlash hit Carlson's predecessor on Fox News' 8 p.m. hour, Bill O'Reilly, after a New York Times report about settlements with women who alleged either sexual harassment or verbal abuse by O'Reilly. The number of advertisers pulling their commercials eventually grew to at least 60, and O'Reilly was eventually pushed out of Fox.

Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the day Fox News issued a statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
A Breezy, Mild Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose Hulman

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Barr Reeve

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

Jonas Griffith

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Santa tells us what kids want for Christmas

Image

Camp Navigate kids receive special celebration

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools