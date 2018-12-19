Clear

Nevada becomes first state with majority female legislature

Women have hit a political jackpot in Nevada, after the appointment of women to two slots in the state assem...

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 1:05 AM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 1:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Women have hit a political jackpot in Nevada, after the appointment of women to two slots in the state assembly on Tuesday made the state the first in the nation with a majority female legislature.

"#ClarkCounty Commissioners made two appointments to the Nevada Assembly today and helped the state make history in the process," posted officials on the Clark County Facebook page.

Continents and regions

Demographic groups

Females (demographic group)

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Legislative bodies

Nevada

North America

Politics

Population and demographics

Society

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Clark County commissioners in Las Vegas appointed Rochelle Nguyen, who will represent Assembly District 10, and Beatrice Duran, who will represent Assembly District 11.

With the addition of these two woman, the Nevada Legislature will be 50.8% female in 2019, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

Women will hold 32 of the 63 seats overall, with 23 women in the state Assembly and nine in the state Senate, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

"The Assembly Democratic Caucus is proud to welcome Rochelle Nguyen and Beatrice Duran to the State Assembly and our caucus," Speaker Jason Frierson said in a statement. "In addition to a diversity of backgrounds and life experiences, both Rochelle and Beatrice bring passion, energy and knowledge to the state Legislature that will better serve our state and our constituents."

Nguyen, an attorney in Las Vegas, replaced Assemblyman Chris Brooks, who resigned earlier this month and was appointed to Senate District 3. She will also become the first Democratic female Asian American Pacific Islander to gain office in the Nevada Legislature, according to the Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus.

Duran, a grievance specialist with the Culinary Workers Union Local 226, replaced Assemblywoman Olivia Diaz who resigned to run for Las Vegas City Council.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
A Breezy, Mild Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose Hulman

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Barr Reeve

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

Jonas Griffith

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Santa tells us what kids want for Christmas

Image

Camp Navigate kids receive special celebration

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools