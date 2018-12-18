Clear

Court orders company to comply with special counsel subpoena in mystery grand jury appeal

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 7:58 PM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 7:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Four days after attorneys secretly argued over a grand jury subpoena suspected to be related to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election, a federal appeals court is forcing an unnamed company to comply with the subpoena.

The appeals court did not identify the company, nor did the appellate judges say the subpoena was related to the Mueller investigation. The company that sought to quash the subpoena is owned by a foreign country, the ruling Tuesday said.

But the hearing Friday came after several other secretive court clashes between Mueller's team and the company that received the subpoena, apparently over a grand jury action. The US Circuit Court in DC had locked down an entire floor of the courthouse Friday to prevent disclosure of the lawyers' identities.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

