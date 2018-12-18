Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Donald Trump is well positioned to fend off a primary challenge in 2020

President Donald Trump ...

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 6:16 PM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 6:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump continues to look in prime position to win his party's nomination for president in 2020. While Republicans such as John Kasich may run, a look at the numbers reveals they have a tough road ahead of them.

CNN's latest Iowa poll shows little room for a successful primary challenge in the first in nation caucus. Trump scored an 81% approval rating among registered Republicans. The vast majority, 67%, of Republicans also said that they would definitely vote to re-elect Trump.

2020 Presidential election

Donald Trump

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

Primaries and caucuses

US Federal elections

US political parties

US Presidential elections

US Republican Party

Those numbers look a lot like the numbers coming out of New Hampshire, host to the first primary. Trump's approval rating with registered Republicans in an October University of New Hampshire poll was 86%. Back in August, the same pollster had Trump at 56% to a generic other candidate at 20% in a 2020 primary. Against Kasich, who may try to make hay in New Hampshire, Trump was up 68% to 23% in an April Suffolk University poll.

Trump's numbers in the early states are a reflection of his national popularity with Republicans. Trump scored an 89% approval rating in the most recent monthly Gallup national aggregate.

Trump's approval ratings are currently well above what's historically been necessary to avoid a competitive primary.

Since 1952, 12 incumbent presidents could have run for reelection. Ten of those 12 have been renominated. The only two who weren't -- Harry Truman in 1952 and Lyndon Johnson in 1968 -- had approval ratings among their own party members of less than 55% right before the New Hampshire primary.

Just two other incumbent presidents were ever truly in trouble for renomination. Gerald Ford in 1976 had to fight off Ronald Reagan, while Jimmy Carter struggled with Ted Kennedy in 1980. Both Ford and Carter had approval ratings with their party members in the mid 60s just before New Hampshire voted in the primary.

George H.W. Bush was the only other president ever to face a credible primary challenge. He won every primary, though he barely finished with a majority of the New Hampshire primary vote against Pat Buchanan. Bush's approval rating with Republicans before the Granite State cast its vote was 72%.

Trump's approval ratings are well above all these incumbent presidents who faced renomination difficulty. Now could Trump's popularity among Republicans decline? Of course, it could.

Keep in mind though that Trump's monthly Gallup aggregate approval rating has never dipped below 79% among Republicans, even as his overall monthly approval rating has dipped as low as 36%.

Of more immediate importance, Trump's ability to hold onto the Republican electorate in the near future is likely to dissuade some Republicans from challenging him. For a primary challenge to be anywhere near successful, it will need to be launched fairly soon. Most high quality challengers though will likely take a pass on what looks to be a losing mission.

If that's the case, it could be that if Trump's numbers with Republicans ever do fall, there won't be a high quality challenger in the race to take advantage.

Whether Republicans will be thankful for Trump's strong standing among the base come the 2020 general election is still an open question, however.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
A Breezy, Mild Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New solar farm almost done in Clay County

Image

Terre Haute fire leaves four families displaced

Image

Staying safe on the ice

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Fitness challenge in Vincennes

Image

CIB Meeting discusses convention center

Image

Car crashes into Terre Haute house

Image

Missing Vigo County man

Image

Danny Tanoos set for Wednesday court date

Image

Vincennes man sentenced for teacher assault

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools