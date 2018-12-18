Clear

Hollywood remembers Penny Marshall

Penny ...

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 4:31 PM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 4:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Penny Marshall's legacy will live on forever in Hollywood.

Tributes from her celebrity friends began pouring in on social media after the news of her death on Tuesday.

Marshall, who rose to fame on TV's "Laverne & Shirley," went on to direct films like "Big" and "A League of Their Own."

In the wake of her death, celebrities took time to share their favorite memories of her and how she affected them.

Rosie O'Donnell

"1996 Kmart TV Commercial with Penny Marshall and Rosie O'Donnell https://youtu.be/bB43HsExO3w via @YouTube - simply heartbroken #ripPENNY."

Russell Crowe

"Yesterday I held a Golden Gloves award from the 1930's, given to me by Penny Marshall.

Hadn't seen it in years. Then today's news... Penny told me the story of Jim Braddock, which became the movie Cinderella Man. She was kind, she was crazy, so talented and she loved movies. RIP."

Dan Rather

"Mourning the loss of a funny, poignant, and original American voice. Penny Marshall was a pioneer in television and the big screen who understood humor comes in many forms and some of life's deeper truths require a laugh. She will be missed. May she RIP."

Billy Crystal

"Sad to hear of Penny Marshall's passing. a great comedienne a terrific director and a dear friend."

Ava DuVernay

"Thank you, Penny Marshall. For the trails you blazed. The laughs you gave. The hearts you warmed. "

Busy Philipps

"Oh Penny Marshall. Rest In Peace and thank you for everything."

