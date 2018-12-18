Clear

Roger Stone apologizes, retracts false statements made on Infowars

Longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone settled a defamation lawsuit on Monday, admitting and apologizin...

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 12:57 PM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 12:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone settled a defamation lawsuit on Monday, admitting and apologizing for making false statements about a Chinese businessman on the right-wing conspiracy website Infowars.

Stone reached a settlement with exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui, who is seeking asylum in the US. Guo, who also goes by the name Miles Kwok, fled China after using social media to make allegations of corruption against China's political elite.

Apologies

Companies

Donald Trump

Infowars

Political Figures - US

Roger Stone

The settlement, earlier reported by The Wall Street Journal, was reached in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Guo filed a defamation lawsuit against Stone in March, arguing that Stone had made false statements about him from around September 2017 to January 2018. Stone falsely claimed that Guo was found guilty and convicted of financial crimes in the US, violated election law by making political donations to Hillary Clinton, and bankrolled a presidential run by former White House adviser Steve Bannon.

In the settlement, Stone apologized and retracted his comments about Guo.

"All of these statements are not true," Stone said, adding that he "failed to do proper research before making those statements."

Instead of paying $100 million in damages, Stone is required to post the apology and retraction on his social media accounts, as well as his personal website.

His statement will be published in advertisements placed in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post. He will also send his statement to Infowars, which, along with its founder Alex Jones, has faced several defamation lawsuits, including one brought by families of Sandy Hook victims.

Guo said he will drop the lawsuit after Stone's apology statement is published.

Stone, a longtime confidant of Trump who briefly served on his 2016 campaign, is a focus of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation over his potential backchannels to WikiLeaks.

He has denied wrongdoing regarding WikiLeaks' releases during the 2016 campaign.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Another Sunny Day
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Auditions for Mary Poppins Jr. Friday Jan. 11th at 4pm

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Avoiding car break-ins while holiday shopping

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Sunny and mild. Light breeze. High: 47°

Image

Prairie Creek Syrup Line

Image

After the jail rezoning vote, what is next for Riverscapes?

Image

Three people hurt in Vermillion County crash

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Hunting season and spotlighting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools